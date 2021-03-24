Amwell Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

“Our fourth quarter results were strong across all of our performance metrics, closing out a year of significant growth. Throughout 2020, the pandemic stressed the entire healthcare system and drove a rapid evolution in the way care is delivered from simple and convenient urgent care replacement service to a mission critical, digital care delivery infrastructure across the full continuum of care. This change is profound and irreversible in our opinion and we were thrilled to see our platform embraced by our clients’ providers across the community and used in ways that strengthens existing patient provider relationships. The Amwell platform was able to support overall care delivery in the new hybrid world by rapidly launching new modules and care points like Amwell Now, the Amwell Connect EHR module and the home and hospital enabled C500 Carepoint,” said Dr. Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO.

Dr. Schoenberg continued, “Responding to the post-pandemic market’s demand to use telehealth in a new, much more comprehensive, scalable and sophisticated way, we are accelerating our investment in our technology platform and its modules and programs. We help our clients and partners enable hybrid care models that support both episodic and longitudinal care. We also work to offer much greater diversity of use cases and solutions on our platform by accommodating innovations of third parties as well as our clients and partners.”

Fourth quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Total active providers grew to ~72,000, compared to ~7,000 last year and ~62,000 last quarter

Total visits were ~1,600,000, compared to 355,000 Amwell Medical Group (“AMG”) visits were ~360,000 or 23% of total visits, compared to ~235,000 or 66% of total visits

Total Revenue was $60.4 million, compared to $45.0 million Subscription revenue was $26.3 million, compared to $22.9 million Visit revenue was $26.2 million, compared to $15.0 million

Gross margin was 37.4%, compared to 44.7%, as a result of revenue mix shift towards visits

Net loss was $50.6 million, compared to $22.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $(35.4) million, compared to $(16.9) million

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Total visits were ~5.9 million, compared to ~1.1 million AMG visits were ~1.6 million or 27% of total visits, compared to ~760,000 or 66% of total visits

Total Revenue was $245.3 million, compared to $148.9 million Subscription revenue was $98.4 million, compared to $83.7 million Visit revenue was $117.2 million, compared to $40.7 million

Average contract values increased from $282,000 to $334,000 for Health Systems and from $546,000 to $612,000 for Health Plans

Revenue per visit increased from $54 to $73

Gross margin was 36.1%, compared to 46.3%, as a result of revenue mix shift towards visits

Net loss was $228.6 million, compared to $88.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $(92.7) million, compared to $(72.7) million

Cash and Short-term securities as of quarter-end were approximately $1.0 billion

Financial Outlook

The company is providing the initial outlook for 2021 and expects:

Revenue between $260 and $270 million

AMG visits between 1.5 and 1.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(157) million and $(147) million

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via a line audio webcast at https://investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-(833) 979-2840 for U.S. participants, or 1- (236) 384-2051 for international participants, referencing conference ID #1498345. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 941,616 $ 137,673 Investments 99,963 39,953 Restricted cash 1,095 — Accounts receivable ($12,053 and $2,601, from related parties and net of allowances of $1,556 and $686, respectively) 45,296 32,730 Inventories 9,128 3,104 Deferred contract acquisition costs 2,134 1,130 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,055 8,937 Total current assets 1,113,287 223,527 Restricted cash — 1,143 Property and equipment, net 3,836 2,664 Goodwill 193,877 193,877 Intangibles assets, net 55,528 63,535 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,609 11,944 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net of current portion 1,327 1,639 Other assets 1,430 1,552 Investment in minority owned joint venture 752 — Total assets $ 1,376,646 $ 499,881 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,797 $ 6,504 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,135 27,351 Operating lease liability, current 6,357 6,232 Deferred revenue ($14,421 and $12,912 from related parties, respectively) 66,693 66,490 Total current liabilities 120,982 106,577 Other long-term liabilities 64 309 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,296 7,164 Deferred revenue, net of current portion ($486 and $1,385 from related parties, respectively) 8,107 10,896 Total liabilities 130,449 124,946 Commitments and contingencies (Note 16) Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; no shares authorized, issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 17,744,445 shares authorized 14,061,508 shares issued and 14,012,935 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $608,449, respectively — 655,799 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020, and no shares authorized, issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 Class A shares authorized, 201,488,097 shares issued and 200,751,168 shares outstanding, 100,000,000 Class B shares authorized, 30,427,128 shares issued and 29,297,382 shares outstanding, 200,000,000 Class C shares authorized 5,555,555 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; and 220,000,000 common stock shares authorized, 42,338,679 shares issued and 42,302,845 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 2,357 423 Treasury stock, 1,866,675 shares and 35,834 shares as of December 31, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019, respectively (37,568 ) (158 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,841,405 50,289 Accumulated other comprehensive income 297 250 Accumulated deficit (582,359 ) (357,927 ) Total American Well Corporation stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,224,132 (307,123 ) Non-controlling interest 22,065 26,259 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,246,197 (280,864 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,376,646 $ 499,881

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenue ($60,839, $36,411 and $41,134 from related parties, respectively) $ 245,265 $ 148,857 $ 113,955 Costs and operating expenses: Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 156,790 79,976 58,612 Research and development 84,412 53,941 36,273 Sales and marketing 55,095 47,672 31,629 General and administrative 166,246 54,211 37,217 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,153 7,761 5,330 Total costs and operating expenses 472,696 243,561 169,061 Loss from operations (227,431 ) (94,704 ) (55,106 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net 1,632 5,535 2,794 Loss before benefit (expense) from income taxes and loss from equity method investment (225,799 ) (89,169 ) (52,312 ) Benefit (expense) from income taxes (639 ) 803 — Loss from equity method investment (2,188 ) — — Net loss (228,626 ) (88,366 ) (52,312 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (4,194 ) (1,176 ) 362 Net loss attributable to American Well Corporation $ (224,432 ) $ (87,190 ) $ (52,674 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (2.27 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (1.30 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 99,044,312 41,138,798 40,583,826 Net loss $ (228,626 ) $ (88,366 ) $ (52,312 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments (365 ) (874 ) 1,324 Foreign currency translation 412 (227 ) 27 Comprehensive loss (228,579 ) (89,467 ) (50,961 ) Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (4,194 ) (1,176 ) 362 Comprehensive loss attributable to American Well Corporation $ (224,385 ) $ (88,291 ) $ (51,323 )

AMERICAN WELL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (228,626 ) $ (88,366 ) $ (52,312 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,153 7,761 5,330 Provisions for doubtful accounts 1,646 717 211 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 1,410 1,062 746 Amortization of deferred contract fulfillment costs 852 707 574 Deferred rent amortization — — (126 ) Stock-based compensation expense 118,358 12,135 7,669 Loss on equity method investment 2,188 — — Write-off of obsolete inventory — — 673 Deferred income taxes — (1,388 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (14,212 ) 803 (19,471 ) Inventories (6,024 ) (592 ) 1,569 Deferred contract acquisition costs (2,102 ) (1,217 ) (1,198 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,990 ) (2,698 ) (2,913 ) Other assets 122 (977 ) (213 ) Accounts payable (707 ) 1,158 (787 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,887 5,851 2,733 Other long-term liabilities (245 ) (699 ) 481 Deferred revenue (2,174 ) (16,149 ) (16,972 ) Net cash used in operating activities (112,464 ) (81,892 ) (74,006 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,318 ) (1,338 ) (1,911 ) Investment in less than majority owned joint venture (2,940 ) — — Purchases of investments (159,608 ) (78,946 ) (355,242 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 99,109 246,033 175,601 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (45,750 ) (64,381 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (66,757 ) 119,999 (245,933 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Series C convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 146,014 45,761 280,444 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,932 1,036 635 Payments for the purchase of treasury stock (37,568 ) (158 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs and commissions 772,931 — — Proceeds from the issuance of common stock to Google 99,100 — — Payment of deferred offering costs (3,293 ) — — Repurchase of Series A convertible preferred stock, net of costs — — (2,898 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 983,116 46,639 278,181 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 803,895 84,746 (41,758 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 138,816 54,070 95,828 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 942,711 $ 138,816 $ 54,070 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents 941,616 137,673 47,975 Restricted cash 1,095 1,143 6,095 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 942,711 $ 138,816 $ 54,070 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 713 $ 193 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Additions to property and equipment included in accrued expenses and accounts payable $ — $ — $ 176 Series C preferred stock issued in connection with Avizia acquisition $ — $ — $ 72,536 Series C preferred stock issued in connection with Aligned acquisition $ — $ 34,250 $ — Unsettled issuance of Series C preferred stock $ — $ 75 $ — Common stock issuance costs in accrued expenses $ 1,613 $ — $ —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, we use adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S GAAP financial measure to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of adjusted EBITDA enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We utilize adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure of our performance.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest income and other income, net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) initial public offering expenses, (vi) acquisition-related expenses and (vii) other items affecting our results that we do not view as representative of our ongoing operations, including direct and incremental expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the term adjusted EBITDA may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of adjusted EBITDA include (i) adjusted EBITDA does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures. Our IPO and acquisition-related expenses, including legal, accounting and other professional expenses, reflect cash expenditures and we expect such expenditures for acquisitions to recur from time to time. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as we calculate the measure, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to loss before benefit from income taxes, net loss, earnings per share, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When evaluating our performance, you should consider adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including our net loss and other GAAP results.

Other than with respect to GAAP Revenue, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation because other deductions (such as COVID expenses and acquisition related expenses) used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from the most comparable GAAP measure, net loss, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and 2020:

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (50,586 ) $ (22,723 ) $ (228,626 ) $ (88,366 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,782 2,093 10,153 7,761 Interest and other income, net (222 ) (988 ) (1,632 ) (5,535 ) (Benefit) expense from income taxes 309 (781 ) 639 (803 ) Stock-based compensation 11,842 3,460 118,358 12,135 Initial public offering expenses — 121 2,039 127 Acquisition-related (income) expenses 0 1,925 (48 ) 2,020 COVID-19-related expenses(1) 143 — 6,076 — Litigation expense 352 — 352 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,380 ) $ (16,893 ) $ (92,689 ) $ (72,661 )

(1) COVID-19-related expenses include non-recurring provider bonus payments, emergency hosting licensing fees and non-medical provider temporary labor costs related to on-boarding non-AMG providers incurred in response to the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 virus as Amwell attempted to scale quickly to meet unusually high patient and non-AMG provider demand.

