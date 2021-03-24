IAA Expands Global Market Alliance Network into Moldova

Under this new alliance, CAROMOTO will act as a local connection, helping Moldovan buyers efficiently purchase vehicles from IAA in the United States. CAROMOTO will offer support services including assistance with bidding, payment, transportation, and shipping.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a strategic market alliance in the Eastern European country of Moldova with CAROMOTO, an experienced export supplier of North American vehicles and heavy equipment to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As IAA’s official partner in Moldova, CAROMOTO will operate the local IAA Auction Center in the capital city of Chișinău.

Complementing IAA’s market alliances throughout Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, and the Caucasus, this new partnership in Moldova provides greater access to buyers in the growing Eastern European market while driving more competition in the marketplace and higher selling prices for vehicle sellers.

“Through our market alliance partners, IAA is continuing to build a global marketplace that allows all of our vehicles to be purchased from anywhere in the world, wherever they are needed the most,” said John Kett, CEO and President of IAA. “This new partnership in Moldova will serve the expanding market needs across Eastern Europe as more and more buyers seek out used American vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to become an official partner to IAA and act as a local, on-the-ground resource to our customers in Moldova,” said Denis Afrakov, Owner of CAROMOTO. “Our alliance with IAA will ultimately help us provide solutions to meet the country’s unique mobility and transportation needs.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.