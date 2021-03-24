 

IAA Expands Global Market Alliance Network into Moldova

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 21:05  |  22   |   |   

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a strategic market alliance in the Eastern European country of Moldova with CAROMOTO, an experienced export supplier of North American vehicles and heavy equipment to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. As IAA’s official partner in Moldova, CAROMOTO will operate the local IAA Auction Center in the capital city of Chișinău.

Under this new alliance, CAROMOTO will act as a local connection, helping Moldovan buyers efficiently purchase vehicles from IAA in the United States. CAROMOTO will offer support services including assistance with bidding, payment, transportation, and shipping.

Complementing IAA’s market alliances throughout Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, and the Caucasus, this new partnership in Moldova provides greater access to buyers in the growing Eastern European market while driving more competition in the marketplace and higher selling prices for vehicle sellers.

“Through our market alliance partners, IAA is continuing to build a global marketplace that allows all of our vehicles to be purchased from anywhere in the world, wherever they are needed the most,” said John Kett, CEO and President of IAA. “This new partnership in Moldova will serve the expanding market needs across Eastern Europe as more and more buyers seek out used American vehicles.”

“We are thrilled to become an official partner to IAA and act as a local, on-the-ground resource to our customers in Moldova,” said Denis Afrakov, Owner of CAROMOTO. “Our alliance with IAA will ultimately help us provide solutions to meet the country’s unique mobility and transportation needs.”

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3
IAA Spinco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IAA Expands Global Market Alliance Network into Moldova IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces a strategic market alliance in the Eastern European country of Moldova with CAROMOTO, an experienced export supplier of North American …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
IAA Relocates Fort Myers Branch
04.03.21
IAA Announces New Kansas City East Location
02.03.21
IAA Enhances Merchandising Capabilities in the UK with Engine Starts and Key Image
25.02.21
DDI Technology Announces Entry into Michigan Electronic Lien and Title Market
23.02.21
IAA Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge