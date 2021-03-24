 

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 21:05  |  13   |   |   

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Perimeter’s website at https://ir.perimetermed.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2650/40344.The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register here.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF)(FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is developing, with plans to commercialize, advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. Perimeter’s OCT Imaging platform is a point-of-care imaging system that provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high-resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter’s OCT Imaging platform is cleared by the FDA as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization, with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest. In addition, Perimeter is developing advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning image assessment tools intended to increase the efficiency of review.

Perimeter’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month by the Canadian Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society, driving home the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Announces ‘IDM 2.0’ Strategy for Manufacturing, Innovation and Product ...
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:50 Uhr
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert; Amgen (AMG) und Gilead (GIS) fester
22.03.21
Biotech Report: Biotest (BIO3) und Evotec (EVT) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) konsolidieren nach Kurszielsenkung
18.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und 4SC (VSC) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) wieder leichter
16.03.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) nach Zahlen tiefrot; BB Biotech (BBZA) fester
11.03.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) legen deutlich zu; US-Sektor zieht an
11.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI gibt das Ende der beschleunigten Ausübungsfrist für Optionsscheine bekannt
10.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration
09.03.21
Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen wieder an, Biotest (BIO3) konsolidieren
05.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging (4PC) erhält FDA-Zulassung für OCT-Bildgebgungssystem
05.03.21
Perimeter Medical Imaging (4PC) erhält FDA-Zulassung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
95
Übernahmekandidat mit FDA - Zulassung hebt die Visualisierung bei der Krebs - OP auf ein neues Level
02.02.21
2
Perimeter Medical Imagine AI