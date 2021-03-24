Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust Announces Year End Results

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with a stable stream of quarterly cash distributions in an amount targeted to be 7.5% of the net asset value per unit and to return the net asset value per unit of $15.60 to unitholders upon termination of the Fund.

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TCT.UN) Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust (the “Fund ”) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. Decrease in net assets attributable to holders of units amounted to $1.01 million or $0.96 per unit. As at December 31, 2020, net assets attributable to holders of units were $7.78 million or $7.74 per unit. Cash distributions to unitholders totaling $0.61 million or $0.57 per unit were paid during the year.

The Fund invests in the six largest Canadian banks and four largest Canadian life insurance companies by market capitalization, generally investing not less than 5% and not more than 15% of the Fund’s assets in each of the companies.

The Fund employs a proprietary investment strategy, Strathbridge Selective Overwriting (SSO), to enhance the income generated by the Portfolio and to reduce volatility.

The Fund’s investment portfolio is managed by its investment manager, Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. The Fund’s units are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TCT.UN.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Financial Position as at December 31st 2020 Assets $ 8.24 Liabilities (0.46 ) Net Assets Attributable to Equity Holders $ 7.78 Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended December 31st Loss (including Net Loss on Investments) $ (0.70 ) Expenses (0.31 ) Decrease in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Units $ (1.01 )

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com.

