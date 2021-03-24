 

TELA Bio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.  

Recent Highlights

  • Recognized revenue of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter and $18.2 million for the full year 2020, representing increases of 17% and 18%, respectively, over the corresponding periods of 2019
  • Conducted virtual VIP tours and educational webinars to approximately 200 surgeons as part of the TELA LIVE virtual programs
  • Continued to expand the commercial team to drive growth initiatives
  • Published additional positive data, including initial two-year data, from the BRAVO study evaluating OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix for the treatment of ventral hernias showing favorable recurrence rates

"Despite the many challenges of COVID-19, we continue to see momentum in our business and were able to generate fourth quarter and 2020 revenue growth," said Antony Koblish, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio. "I am very proud and humbled by the way our team came together over the past year during these uncertain times. Over the course of 2020, we focused on engaging our customers virtually, optimizing our product portfolio, and completing the 12-month analysis of our patients in our BRAVO study. As a result of these accomplishments and our strong financial position, we believe we are well positioned to gain market share and accelerate revenue growth over the long term."  

The BRAVO study is a multi-center prospective study designed to evaluate the clinical performance of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix for the treatment of ventral hernias. Seventy-six (76) patients have completed their 12-month follow-up with only two having experienced a hernia recurrence, both adjacent to the original repair with the OviTex repairs remaining intact. Fifty-one (51) patients reached the 24-month follow-up with none experiencing a recurrence.

"While we intend to build on this momentum in 2021, I am deeply saddened to report the recent loss of our Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, Maarten Persenaire, who died unexpectantly on March 7th. Maarten was instrumental in the founding of the company and the development of OviTex. His lasting contribution will live on in TELA Bio as well as with the surgeons and patients we serve. All of us will be forever grateful to Maarten, and we will continue to honor and build upon his legacy."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year period despite experiencing increased volatility in demand for our products in December due to the COVID resurgence. The increase was due primarily to the expansion of the commercial organization and increased penetration within existing customer accounts.

Gross profit was $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or 65% of revenue, compared to $3.0 million, or 61% of revenue, in the same period in 2019. The increase in gross margin was due primarily to longer shelf life and inventory management for our OviTex products.

Operating expenses were $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.8 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was due to the expansion of our commercialization activities, higher personnel costs, and increased insurance premiums.

Loss from operations was $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a loss from operations of $5.8 million in the same period in 2019.

Net loss was $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million in the same period in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $18.2 million for the full year 2020, an increase of 18% compared to the full year 2019. This increase was due primarily to the commercial organization's expansion and increased penetration within existing customer accounts.

Gross profit was $11.2 million for the full year 2020, or 62% of revenue, compared to $9.3 million, or 60% of revenue, for the full year 2019. The gross margin increase was due primarily to longer shelf life and inventory management for our OviTex products.

Operating expenses were $36.5 million for the full year 2020, compared to $28.4 million in the prior year. The increase was due to the expansion of our commercialization activities, higher personnel costs and increased costs associated with operating as a public company which was partially offset by lower travel and consulting expenses resulting from the cost containment actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loss from operations was $25.3 million for the full year 2020, compared to a loss from operations of $19.2 million for the full year 2019.

Net loss was $28.8 million for the full year 2020, compared to a net loss of $22.4 million for the full year 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2020 were $74.4 million.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, TELA Bio expects total revenue to be in the range of $27.0 million to $30.0 million, representing growth of 48% to 65% over the prior year period. Continued uncertainty relating to the dynamic environment with the COVID-19 pandemic could materially impact our estimate.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 548-1219 (domestic) or (409) 217-8881 (international) and provide conference ID 8550518. The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the investors section of TELA's website.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing patients with advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to patients to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bio's OviTex and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of TELA's management. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expected revenue and revenue growth for the full year 2021. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to any impact on our ability to market our products, demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain, our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand, our ability to compete successfully, our ability to enhance our product offerings, development and manufacturing problems, capacity constraints or delays in production of our products, maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products, product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and TELA assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

TELA Bio, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
             
    December 31, 
       2020
      2019
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 74,394     $ 45,302  
Short-term investments           9,285  
Accounts receivable, net     2,683       2,836  
Inventory     3,907       4,603  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,241       2,308  
Total current assets     83,225       64,334  
Property and equipment, net     626       677  
Intangible assets, net     2,607       2,911  
Total assets   $ 86,458     $ 67,922  
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 652     $ 3,171  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     5,953       3,542  
Total current liabilities     6,605       6,713  
Long-term debt with related party     30,827       30,243  
Other long-term liabilities           4  
Total liabilities     37,432       36,960  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding            
Common stock; $0.001 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 14,437,289 and 11,406,976 shares issued and 14,437,107 and 11,406,221 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively     14       11  
Additional paid-in capital     245,736       198,829  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (71 )     (19 )
Accumulated deficit     (196,653 )     (167,859 )
Total stockholders' equity     49,026       30,962  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 86,458     $ 67,922  
                 


 
TELA Bio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
         
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Revenue   $ 5,667     $ 4,864     $ 18,213     $ 15,446  
Cost of revenue (excluding amortization of intangible assets)     1,929       1,825       6,675       5,870  
Amortization of intangible assets     76       76       304       304  
Gross profit     3,662       2,963       11,234       9,272  
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing     6,377       5,382       22,111       18,060  
General and administrative     2,869       2,486       10,143       6,223  
Research and development     1,163       921       4,255       4,151  
Total operating expenses     10,409       8,789       36,509       28,434  
Loss from operations     (6,747 )     (5,826 )     (25,275 )     (19,162 )
Other (expense) income:                        
Interest expense     (903 )     (884 )     (3,564 )     (3,609 )
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability           (1 )           (5 )
Other (expense) income     (140 )     179       45       351  
Total other expense     (1,043 )     (706 )     (3,519 )     (3,263 )
Net loss     (7,790 )     (6,532 )     (28,794 )     (22,425 )
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value           (940 )           (7,783 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders   $ (7,790 )   $ (7,472 )   $ (28,794 )   $ (30,208 )
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted   $ (0.54 )   $ (1.22 )   $ (2.23 )   $ (17.10 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted     14,432,974       6,127,486       12,934,421       1,766,412  
                                 

