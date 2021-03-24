Core Canadian Dividend Trust Announces Year End Results

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CDD.UN) Core Canadian Dividend Trust (the “Fund”) announces results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2020. Decrease in net assets attributable to equity holders amounted to $0.26 million or $0.67 per unit. As at December 31, 2020, net assets attributable to equity holders were $1.65 million or $4.62 per unit. Cash distributions to equity holders totaling $0.12 million or $0.30 per unit were paid during the year.



The Fund’s investment objectives are (i) to provide unitholders of the Fund with monthly distributions targeted to be 6.5% per annum of the net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund; and (ii) to preserve and grow the NAV. The Fund invests principally in a blue-chip portfolio consisting of high quality, large capitalization, Canadian dividend paying TSX-listed companies across multiple industry sectors that have an excellent long-term track record of dividend growth and share price appreciation. In addition, up to 25% of the NAV may be invested in equity securities of other issuers listed on the TSX which are consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives.