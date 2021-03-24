 

Geekco, Vincenzo Guzzo and Cinémas Guzzo Announce a Strategic Collaboration Promoting Local Businesses Through the FlipNpik App

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 21:00  |   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) - Corporation Geekco Technologies (“Geekco”) announces a strategic collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, led by Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo. Geekco and Guzzo are joining forces to promote local businesses through the FlipNpik application. Cinémas Guzzo will soon offer customers and members, who actively promote local businesses, exclusive promotions and special offers through the FlipNpik app.

Cinémas Guzzo is the leading movie theatre operator in Quebec and the third largest in Canada. Its ten theatres welcome nearly 5 million customers annually. Vincenzo Guzzo is an influential businessman known for his entrepreneurial spirit and outspokenness. He is greatly appreciated for his dedication to stimulating the local economy, in addition to being a famous television and radio personality with an impressive presence on several social media platforms.

“We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, one which will encourage and reward active members of the community who promote local businesses. One such citizen, Mr. Guzzo, will work with Geekco to encourage and reward consumers who boost the visibility of local businesses within the FlipNpik ecosystem, thus promoting buying local and supporting our economy,” declares Mrs. Nadira Hajjar, President of Geekco.

“More than ever, during these difficult times, we need active corporations, such as Cinémas Guzzo, to help boost the visibility of local businesses and promote buying local. Mr. Guzzo has had a truly positive impact on the local economy’s vitality. This collaboration is another example of Mr. Guzzo’s dedication and should serve as an example for all other institutional and corporate players,” said Mr. Erik Giasson CEO of Geekco. "We are delighted and very grateful that Mr. Guzzo has become such an important new member of our Good Corporate Citizens’ group,” concluded Mr. Erik Giasson.

"I am a proud member of the FlipNpik Good Corporate Citizen group, as well as an active player in the collaborative FlipNpik ecosystem. This is why the companies in which I have vested interest, including Pizzeria Giulietta, Love Food to Go, Ruddy Lad Co., as well as the 10 Guzzo theatres, have signed up for FlipNpik's annual subscription. We will soon be offering unique rewards to active users of the FlipNpik mobile app, as to boost their interest to enhance the visibility of local businesses. In addition, we are impatiently waiting for the government to ease lockdown measures, so we can launch an even wider array of special promotions,” said Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo.

Seite 1 von 3
Geekco Technologies Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geekco, Vincenzo Guzzo and Cinémas Guzzo Announce a Strategic Collaboration Promoting Local Businesses Through the FlipNpik App MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX-V: GKO) - Corporation Geekco Technologies (“Geekco”) announces a strategic collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, led by Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo. Geekco and Guzzo are joining forces to promote local …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Northrop Grumman-Led Team Selected by the Missile Defense Agency for Next Generation Interceptor ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Geekco Extends its Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units
03.03.21
Geekco Announces Vincenzo Guzzo as a Member of Its Board of Directors
01.03.21
Geekco Announces Closing of a First Tranche of $1,000,000 of Convertible Debenture Units