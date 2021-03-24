Geekco, Vincenzo Guzzo and Cinémas Guzzo Announce a Strategic Collaboration Promoting Local Businesses Through the FlipNpik App

Cinémas Guzzo is the leading movie theatre operator in Quebec and the third largest in Canada. Its ten theatres welcome nearly 5 million customers annually. Vincenzo Guzzo is an influential businessman known for his entrepreneurial spirit and outspokenness. He is greatly appreciated for his dedication to stimulating the local economy, in addition to being a famous television and radio personality with an impressive presence on several social media platforms.

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) - Corporation Geekco Technologies (“ Geekco ”) announces a strategic collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, led by Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo. Geekco and Guzzo are joining forces to promote local businesses through the FlipNpik application. Cinémas Guzzo will soon offer customers and members, who actively promote local businesses, exclusive promotions and special offers through the FlipNpik app.

“We are very excited to announce this collaboration with Cinémas Guzzo, one which will encourage and reward active members of the community who promote local businesses. One such citizen, Mr. Guzzo, will work with Geekco to encourage and reward consumers who boost the visibility of local businesses within the FlipNpik ecosystem, thus promoting buying local and supporting our economy,” declares Mrs. Nadira Hajjar, President of Geekco.

“More than ever, during these difficult times, we need active corporations, such as Cinémas Guzzo, to help boost the visibility of local businesses and promote buying local. Mr. Guzzo has had a truly positive impact on the local economy’s vitality. This collaboration is another example of Mr. Guzzo’s dedication and should serve as an example for all other institutional and corporate players,” said Mr. Erik Giasson CEO of Geekco. "We are delighted and very grateful that Mr. Guzzo has become such an important new member of our Good Corporate Citizens’ group,” concluded Mr. Erik Giasson.

"I am a proud member of the FlipNpik Good Corporate Citizen group, as well as an active player in the collaborative FlipNpik ecosystem. This is why the companies in which I have vested interest, including Pizzeria Giulietta, Love Food to Go, Ruddy Lad Co., as well as the 10 Guzzo theatres, have signed up for FlipNpik's annual subscription. We will soon be offering unique rewards to active users of the FlipNpik mobile app, as to boost their interest to enhance the visibility of local businesses. In addition, we are impatiently waiting for the government to ease lockdown measures, so we can launch an even wider array of special promotions,” said Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo.