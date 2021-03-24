FedNat Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 27, 2021

SUNRISE, Fla., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has set the date of the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for May 27, 2021. The meeting, which will be held in a web-based virtual format, will be held at 11 AM (ET). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting.



