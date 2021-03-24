 

Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 15, 2021

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 15, 2021, short interest in 2,610 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,163,912,977 shares compared with 7,742,433,178 shares in 2,614 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 26, 2021. The mid-March short interest represents 2.24 days compared with 2.31 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,623 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,816,482,880 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 15, 2021 compared with 1,712,509,908 shares in 1,539 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.0 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was also 1.0.

In summary, short interest in all 4,233 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,980,395,857 shares at the March 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,153 issues and 9,454,943,086 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.58 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.14 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit 
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com

NDAQO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d945b96-689e-4e61 ...


