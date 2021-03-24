 

MediWound Hosting Analyst Day Webinar on EscharEx – Enzymatic Debridement Agent for Chronic Wounds

Webinar To Be Held on Tuesday, March 30th at 10am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that it will host an analyst day webinar on EscharEx, MediWound’s enzymatic debridement agent for chronic wounds, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10am Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by key opinion leaders (KOLs) Robert S. Kirsner, M.D., Ph.D., University of Miami; Adam J. Singer, M.D., Stony Brook University; and Robert J. Snyder, D.P.M., M.Sc., Barry University. The KOLs will discuss the current U.S. chronic wound debridement practices and how EscharEx, upon approval, has the potential to change the current standard of practice and care of chronic wounds, recent in vivo head-to-head comparator study results and the biofilm opportunity. Additionally, Ilina Sen, Life Sciences Sr. Director, Huron Consulting Group, will discuss the U.S. market research insight. Drs. Kirsner, Singer, and Snyder, and Ms. Sen will be available for a Q&A session following their formal presentations. Sharon Malka, MediWound's Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate update and an overview of the EscharEx development program.

EscharEx is MediWound's next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development, for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. EscharEx active ingredient (API) is a concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and showed significantly higher incidence of complete debridement of various chronic wounds and other hard-to-heal wounds compared with hydrogel vehicle within a few daily applications as well as comparable safety profile. EscharEx is an investigational product, currently under investigation in a U.S. phase 2 adaptive design study.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Dr. Kirsner is Chairman and the endowed Harvey Blank Professor in the Dr. Phillip Frost Dermatology in the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He is Chief of Dermatology at the University of Miami Hospital and Clinics and Jackson Memorial Hospital and directs the University of Miami Hospital Wound Center. Dr. Kirsner received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University, his medical degree from the University of Miami and a PhD in epidemiology from the University of Miami, after he completed his clinical training. His clinical training included internal medicine, a clinical and research fellowship in wound healing and dermatology at the University of Miami. His research interests include Wound Healing and Skin Cancer Epidemiology. Dr. Kirsner serves as academic editor of the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration and is on the editorial boards for a number of journals in dermatology and wound healing. He also serves in national leadership positions in both Wound Healing and Dermatology, including currently serving on the American Academy of Dermatology Board of Directors and the Wound Healing Society Board of Directors. In addition to career development awards, foundation, industry sponsored funding and CDC funding, he currently leads or is part of a number of NIH funded grants. Independent of books, book chapters and abstracts, he has published over 550 articles.

