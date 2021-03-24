 

Full House Resorts Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLL) (“Full House Resorts” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in regional U.S. markets, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Full House Resorts also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the securities in the proposed offering are to be sold by Full House Resorts.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, if completed, for development, working capital and general corporate purposes. Management believes that the improvement to the Company’s balance sheet with the net proceeds from this proposed offering will significantly strengthen its application for the proposed American Place casino in Waukegan, Illinois. The Illinois Gaming Board has received three applications for such license, each endorsed by the City of Waukegan. The use of proceeds could also include construction of a new hotel tower and other amenities at the Company’s Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel. Certain regulatory approvals and entitlements are still required to enable such construction and there is no certainty as to the timing or receipt of such approvals.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-251778) relating to the proposed offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 29, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on January 7, 2021. The shares may be offered only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of that registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and may be obtained on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the proposed offering may also be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

