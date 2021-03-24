Motorsport Games Signs Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Mobile Developer Digital Tales USA and Its Upcoming New Superbike Official Mobile Game Franchise

Leading racing video game company’s upcoming acquisition will add to brand’s extensive growth since January 2021 IPO

MIAMI, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc . (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced it has entered a binding term sheet to acquire Digital Tales USA LLC, the mobile game developer that creates official mobile games for the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK). This acquisition would expand and continue to diversify Motorsport Games’ development expertise, particularly in the mobile sector, while also introducing two-wheel racing to its product portfolio.



“The planned addition of the Digital Tales team to the Motorsport Games family is the latest step in our ambitious strategy and commitment to make Motorsport Games a leader in the virtual racing world, both by enhancing our mobile games and adding motorbike racing to our offerings,” commented Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Our best-in-class gaming experience for racing fans continues to deepen as Motorsport Games forges ahead towards accomplishing new milestones for games and live events. Expansion of our mobile product portfolio is essential to us scaling to a broader mobile gaming market which reaches nearly 2.6B players around the world.”

The proposed addition of the Digital Tales team, along with its SBK Official Mobile Game franchise, would complement Motorsport Games’ existing roster of racing game licenses, including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship.

“We are delighted to join the Motorsport Games family and help further enhance our new SBK Official Mobile Game for our fans across the world,” said Giovanni Bazzoni, President of Digital Tales USA LLC. “Through both our previous work on the SBK Official Mobile Game, our forthcoming collaboration with Motorsport Games and our shared passion for racing, this deal will allow us to keep building the flagship two-wheel racing product for the sim racing community.”

As part of the company’s larger strategic growth plan, the pending acquisition of Digital Tales follows the recent completion of Motorsport Games’ KartKraft purchase from Black Delta and the signing of a binding term sheet to acquire Studio397 BV and its industry leading rFactor 2 racing simulation platform. Collectively, these swift acquisitions are expected to further solidify Motorsport Games’ unrivaled presence across all disciplines of global motorsports and its goal to become the premier racing entertainment company of the future. Following its recent IPO, Motorsport Games intends to become the industry standard for virtual racing.