Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call to Announce Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide an Update to Its Strategic Plan

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended January 30, 2021, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results and to provide an update to its strategic plan.

A live webcast and related presentation materials will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version of the call and presentation materials will also be available at the same location for one year.