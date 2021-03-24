 

Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call to Announce Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide an Update to Its Strategic Plan

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended January 30, 2021, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results and to provide an update to its strategic plan.

A live webcast and related presentation materials will be accessible at www.guess.com via the “Investor Relations” link. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version of the call and presentation materials will also be available at the same location for one year.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. At October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

