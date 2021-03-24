 

Jefferies Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021. In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.20 per Jefferies common share payable on May 28, 2021 to record holders of Jefferies common shares on May 17, 2021. We expect to file our Form 10-Q on or about April 8, 2021.

Highlights for the three months ended February 28, 2021:

  • Jefferies Group LLC
    • Record quarterly net revenues of $2,129 million, up 82% over the prior year first quarter's then all-time record quarterly net revenues
    • Record pre-tax income of $671 million, up 185% over the prior year quarter and further demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our business model
    • Record net earnings of $494 million, up 188% over the prior year quarter
    • Annualized return on tangible equity of 43.5%1, compared with 16.1%2 in the prior year quarter
    • Record quarterly Investment Banking net revenues of $1,033 million, up 79% over the prior year quarter, including record Equity Underwriting net revenues of $495 million, Advisory net revenues of $311 million and Debt Underwriting net revenues of $197 million
    • Record quarterly combined Capital Markets net revenues of $894 million, up 81% over the prior year quarter; record Equities net revenues of $531 million and Fixed Income net revenues of $363 million
    • Record quarterly Asset Management revenues (before allocated net interest3) of $180 million, up 454% over the prior year quarter, including $37 million in management and performance fees and similar revenues earned directly or through our strategic affiliates in the current year quarter; performance fees and similar revenues recorded in the first quarter of the current year are attributable to performance realized in respect of the twelve months ended December 31, 2020
    • Liquidity buffer of $8.1 billion of cash and unencumbered liquid collateral at February 28, 2021, which represented 16% of our total balance sheet
  • Jefferies Financial Group
    • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $582 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, and annualized adjusted return on tangible equity was 33.3%4
    • Merchant Banking pre-tax income of $108 million, reflecting record quarterly results from Idaho Timber and mark-to-market increases in the value of several of our investments in public companies
    • We repurchased 5.0 million shares for $128 million, or an average price of $25.51 per share during the first quarter; over the last three years, Jefferies has repurchased 123 million shares for $2.6 billion in total, or an average price of $21.04 per share
    • Our Board of Directors has increased our share buyback authorization by $128 million back to a total of $250 million
    • At February 28, 2021, we had 247 million shares outstanding and 275 million shares were outstanding on a fully diluted basis5
    • Jefferies book value per share was $39.50 and tangible book value per fully diluted share6 was $29.20 at the end of the first quarter
    • Over the past three years, Jefferies has returned to shareholders $3.5 billion, or 34% of shareholders' equity and 45% of tangible shareholders' equity7 at the beginning of this effort. Our shareholders' equity today is $9.7 billion. Even with our significant return of capital to our shareholders, Jefferies tangible shareholders' equity7 today is $7.8 billion, which is the same level as three years ago

Rich Handler, our CEO, and Brian Friedman, our President, said:

"Jefferies Group's record results for the first quarter of 2021 reflect the continued momentum and market share gains we experienced throughout 2020, where the growth in our primary businesses can now be seen to have exceeded those of the broader industry. The investment and foundation to achieve this success was made over many years and is delivering as we had planned. Jefferies Group's annualized ROTE of 43.5%1 shows the operating leverage inherent within our core business, with a growing revenue base coupled with a prudently managed cost base. Our clients have rewarded us consistently by trusting Jefferies with an ever increasing portion of their business, as we have worked hard to become one of a handful of truly global leaders in Investment Banking and Capital Markets. Our people, culture, independence and integrated full service capabilities make us unique among our primary competitors and have helped drive our market share gains.

"Jefferies Financial Group's first quarter annualized adjusted ROTE of 33.3%4 reflects the strong results at Jefferies Group, but also solid results in our reduced Merchant Banking portfolio. As we said in our 2020 Shareholder Letter, we intend to complete the transformation of Jefferies into a pure financial services firm by smartly managing down our remaining Merchant Banking portfolio and we expect Jefferies Financial Group's consolidated ROTE to converge over time with that of Jefferies Group.

"We continue to focus relentlessly on meeting the needs of our clients across the globe, as well as investing in and growing our underlying core businesses and technologies, and supporting the health, safety and well-being of our nearly 4,000 global colleagues. Our Investment Banking backlog remains robust and diverse as our investment in this core business continues and our reach expands.

"During the quarter, our clients, employees and firm came together to proudly contribute $8.3 million to 129 amazing charities around our planet that promote diversity and inclusion, support COVID-19 relief efforts, help Texas relief and support, protect and sustain our environment and strive to help humanity in other meaningful ways.

"We are also pleased to announce that, for 2020, Jefferies energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from our global offices, data centers, aviation and vehicle fleet at Jefferies has achieved net zero carbon emissions. This is outlined in our most recent ESG Report, which is available on our website."

* * * *

Amounts herein pertaining to February 28, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). More information on our results of operations for the three months ended February 28, 2021 will be provided upon filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about our future and statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are usually preceded by the words "should," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may contain expectations regarding revenues, earnings, operations, and other results, and may include statements of future performance, plans, and objectives. Forward-looking statements also include statements pertaining to our strategies for future development of our businesses and products. Forward-looking statements represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. It is possible that the actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Information regarding important factors, including Risk Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those in our forward-looking statements is contained in reports we file with the SEC. You should read and interpret any forward-looking statement together with reports we file with the SEC.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable or equal the corresponding indicated performance level(s).

 

 

 

 

1

Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our three months ended February 28, 2021 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,543 million at November 30, 2020. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at November 30, 2020 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,349 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,805 million.

2

Return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals our three months ended February 29, 2020 annualized net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC divided by our tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $4,311 million at November 30, 2019. Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity at November 30, 2019 equals Jefferies Group LLC member's equity of $6,125 million less goodwill and identifiable intangibles assets of $1,814 million.

3

Allocated net interest represents the allocation of a ratable portion of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management reportable segment, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity, which allocation is consistent with Jefferies Group LLC's policy of allocating such items to all its business lines. Refer to Jefferies Group LLC's summary of Net Revenues by Source on page 7.

4

Adjusted return on tangible equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's three months ended February 28, 2021 annualized adjusted net income divided by our adjusted tangible shareholders' equity at November 30, 2020. Refer to schedule on page 10 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

5

Shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies Financial Group's common shares outstanding plus restricted stock units, stock options, conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares and other shares. Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

6

Tangible book value per fully diluted share (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as adjusted tangible book value divided by shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

7

Tangible shareholders' equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as Jefferies Financial Group shareholders' equity less Intangible assets, net and goodwill. Refer to schedule on page 11 for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP amounts.

 

Summary for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months
Ended
February 28,
2021

 

Three Months
Ended
February 29,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

$

2,486,942

 

 

$

1,386,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes and loss related to associated companies

 

$

811,353

 

 

$

225,649

 

Loss related to associated companies

 

(10,568

)

 

(67,855

)

Income before income taxes

 

800,785

 

 

157,794

 

Income tax provision

 

218,236

 

 

45,773

 

Net income

 

582,549

 

 

112,021

 

Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests

 

743

 

 

2,129

 

Net loss attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

769

 

 

282

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

(1,626

)

 

(1,422

)

Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders

 

$

582,435

 

 

$

113,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

2.17

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares in calculation

 

266,386

 

 

302,406

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of shares in calculation

 

272,881

 

 

308,280

 

A summary of results for the three months ended February 28, 2021 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment

Banking and

Capital Markets

 

Asset

Management

 

Merchant

Banking

 

Corporate

 

Parent

Company

Interest

 

Consolidation

Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

1,959,509

 

 

$

226,734

 

 

$

297,503

 

 

$

590

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,606

 

 

$

2,486,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

1,106,212

 

 

22,785

 

 

28,012

 

 

15,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,172,543

 

Cost of sales (1)

66,574

 

 

9,842

 

 

95,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

171,975

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

 

 

13,902

 

 

 

 

20,367

 

Depreciation and amortization

20,684

 

 

479

 

 

16,740

 

 

864

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,767

 

Selling, general and other expenses

222,756

 

 

12,163

 

 

32,542

 

 

4,669

 

 

 

 

(193

)

 

271,937

 

Total expenses

1,416,226

 

 

45,269

 

 

179,318

 

 

21,067

 

 

13,902

 

 

(193

)

 

1,675,589

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies

543,283

 

 

181,465

 

 

118,185

 

 

(20,477

)

 

(13,902

)

 

2,799

 

 

811,353

 

Loss related to associated companies

 

 

 

 

(10,568

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,568

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

543,283

 

 

$

181,465

 

 

$

107,617

 

 

$

(20,477

)

 

$

(13,902

)

 

$

2,799

 

 

800,785

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

218,236

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

582,549

 

A summary of results for the three months ended February 29, 2020 is as follows (in thousands):

 

Investment

Banking and

Capital Markets

 

Asset

Management

 

Merchant

Banking

 

Corporate

 

Parent

Company

Interest

 

Consolidation

Adjustments

 

Total

Net revenues

$

1,148,829

 

 

$

20,329

 

 

$

204,559

 

 

$

9,792

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,819

 

 

$

1,386,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

620,924

 

 

22,221

 

 

17,190

 

 

9,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

670,193

 

Cost of sales (1)

52,874

 

 

6,307

 

 

72,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

131,624

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

8,773

 

 

 

 

12,781

 

 

 

 

21,554

 

Depreciation and amortization

19,116

 

 

625

 

 

18,841

 

 

888

 

 

 

 

 

 

39,470

 

Selling, general and other expenses

205,958

 

 

12,105

 

 

73,080

 

 

6,800

 

 

 

 

(105

)

 

297,838

 

Total expenses

898,872

 

 

41,258

 

 

190,327

 

 

17,546

 

 

12,781

 

 

(105

)

 

1,160,679

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss related to associated companies

249,957

 

 

(20,929

)

 

14,232

 

 

(7,754

)

 

(12,781

)

 

2,924

 

 

225,649

 

Loss related to associated companies

 

 

 

 

(67,855

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(67,855

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

249,957

 

 

$

(20,929

)

 

$

(53,623

)

 

$

(7,754

)

 

$

(12,781

)

 

$

2,924

 

 

157,794

 

Income tax provision

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45,773

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

112,021

 

 

(1) Includes Floor brokerage and clearing fees.

The following financial tables provide information for the results of Jefferies Group LLC and should be read in conjunction with Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2020. Amounts herein pertaining to February 28, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(Amounts in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

November 30, 2020

 

February 29, 2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions and other fees

$

236,938

 

 

$

196,143

 

 

$

179,535

 

Principal transactions

791,219

 

 

467,163

 

 

371,902

 

Investment banking

1,003,662

 

 

906,164

 

 

592,002

 

Asset management fees and revenues

37,383

 

 

5,626

 

 

11,720

 

Interest

219,021

 

 

191,646

 

 

294,668

 

Other

60,588

 

 

43,652

 

 

29,729

 

Total revenues

2,348,811

 

 

1,810,394

 

 

1,479,556

 

Interest expense

219,445

 

 

201,424

 

 

308,860

 

Net revenues

2,129,366

 

 

1,608,970

 

 

1,170,696

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

1,119,894

 

 

860,243

 

 

635,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Floor brokerage and clearing fees

76,580

 

 

65,189

 

 

60,580

 

Technology and communications

104,341

 

 

99,417

 

 

89,184

 

Occupancy and equipment rental

27,990

 

 

28,229

 

 

27,503

 

Business development

17,981

 

 

21,650

 

 

29,957

 

Professional services

44,288

 

 

52,056

 

 

44,665

 

Underwriting costs

36,136

 

 

36,551

 

 

17,529

 

Other

30,986

 

 

39,828

 

 

30,670

 

Total non-compensation expenses

338,302

 

 

342,920

 

 

300,088

 

Total non-interest expenses

1,458,196

 

 

1,203,163

 

 

935,318

 

Earnings before income taxes

671,170

 

 

405,807

 

 

235,378

 

Income tax expense

177,305

 

 

98,893

 

 

64,013

 

Net earnings

493,865

 

 

306,914

 

 

171,365

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(203

)

 

(200

)

 

(2,024

)

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies Group LLC

$

494,068

 

 

$

307,114

 

 

$

173,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pre-tax operating margin

31.5

%

 

25.2

%

 

20.1

%

Effective tax rate

26.4

%

 

24.4

%

 

27.2

%

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Selected Statistical Information

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Other Data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

February 28, 2021

 

November 30, 2020

 

February 29, 2020

Net Revenues by Source:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory

$

311,439

 

 

$

356,823

 

 

$

343,158

 

Equity underwriting

494,806

 

 

340,561

 

 

131,692

 

Debt underwriting

197,417

 

 

208,780

 

 

117,152

 

Total underwriting

692,223

 

 

549,341

 

 

248,844

 

Other investment banking

29,825

 

 

9,446

 

 

(14,529

)

Total investment banking

1,033,487

 

 

915,610

 

 

577,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equities

531,016

 

 

327,314

 

 

245,641

 

Fixed income

363,359

 

 

263,119

 

 

248,182

 

Total capital markets

894,375

 

 

590,433

 

 

493,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

31,647

 

 

31,319

 

 

77,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets (1) (2)

1,959,509

 

 

1,537,362

 

 

1,148,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset management fees and revenues

37,383

 

 

5,626

 

 

11,720

 

Investment return (3) (4)

142,873

 

 

77,790

 

 

20,839

 

Allocated net interest (3) (5)

(10,399

)

 

(11,808

)

 

(10,692

)

Total Asset Management

169,857

 

 

71,608

 

 

21,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$

2,129,366

 

 

$

1,608,970

 

 

$

1,170,696

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

Number of trading days

60

 

 

63

 

 

61

 

Number of trading loss days

9

 

 

3

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average firmwide VaR (in millions) (6)

$

16.02

 

 

$

14.92

 

 

$

7.39

 

(1)

Includes net interest revenues of $12.2 million, $6.9 million and $2.9 million for the quarters ended February 28, 2021, November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Allocated net interest is not separately disaggregated for Investment Banking and Capital Markets. This presentation is aligned to our Investment Banking and Capital Markets internal performance measurement.

(3)

Net revenues attributed to the Investment return in Jefferies Group LLC Asset Management have been disaggregated to separately present Investment return and Allocated net interest (see footnote 5 below). This disaggregation is intended to increase transparency and to make clearer actual Investment return. We believe that aggregating Investment return and Allocated net interest would obscure the Investment return by including an amount that is unique to Jefferies Group LLC's credit spreads, debt maturity profile, capital structure, liquidity risks and allocation methods.

(4)

Includes net interest expense of $2.3 million, $4.9 million and $6.4 million for the quarters ended February 28, 2021, November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020, respectively.

(5)

Allocated net interest represents the allocation of Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt interest expense to Jefferies Group LLC's Asset Management, net of interest income on Jefferies Group LLC's Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (refer to page 8).

(6)

VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2020.

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(Amounts in Millions, Except Where Noted)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

February 28,
2021

 

November 30,
2020

 

February 29,
2020

Financial position:

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets (1)

$

51,386

 

 

$

47,752

 

 

$

46,203

 

Average total assets for the period (1)

$

59,774

 

 

$

56,503

 

 

$

55,333

 

Average total assets less goodwill and intangible assets for the period (1)

$

57,967

 

 

$

54,807

 

 

$

53,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents (1)

$

6,707

 

 

$

7,112

 

 

$

4,901

 

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity (1) (2)

$

8,114

 

 

$

8,605

 

 

$

6,371

 

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets (1) (2)

15.8

%

 

18.0

%

 

13.8

%

Cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity - % total assets less goodwill and intangible assets (1) (2)

16.4

%

 

18.7

%

 

14.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial instruments owned (1)

$

18,571

 

 

$

17,686

 

 

$

17,897

 

Goodwill and intangible assets (1)

$

1,807

 

 

$

1,805

 

 

$

1,810

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity (including noncontrolling interests) (1)

$

6,556

 

 

$

6,366

 

 

$

6,332

 

Total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1)

$

6,540

 

 

$

6,349

 

 

$

6,313

 

Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (3)

$

4,733

 

 

$

4,543

 

 

$

4,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Level 3 financial instruments:

 

 

 

 

 

Level 3 financial instruments owned (1) (4)

$

365

 

 

$

379

 

 

$

346

 

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total assets (1) (4)

0.7

%

 

0.8

%

 

0.7

%

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % total financial instruments (1) (4)

2.0

%

 

2.1

%

 

1.9

%

Level 3 financial instruments owned - % tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (1) (4)

7.7

%

 

8.3

%

 

7.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other data and financial ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

Total long-term capital (1) (5)

$

13,237

 

 

$

13,022

 

 

$

12,706

 

Leverage ratio (1) (6)

7.8

 

 

7.5

 

 

7.3

 

Tangible gross leverage ratio (1) (7)

10.5

 

 

10.1

 

 

9.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of trading days

60

 

 

63

 

 

61

 

Number of trading loss days

9

 

 

3

 

 

4

 

Average firmwide VaR (8)

$

16.02

 

 

$

14.92

 

 

$

7.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of employees, at period end

3,984

 

 

3,922

 

 

3,822

 

 

Jefferies Group LLC and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights - Footnotes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Amounts pertaining to February 28, 2021 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised in Jefferies Group LLC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2021.

 

 

(2)

At February 28, 2021, other sources of liquidity include high quality sovereign government securities and reverse repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities and other high quality sovereign government securities of $991 million, in aggregate, and $416 million, being the estimated amount of additional secured financing that could be reasonably expected to be obtained from Jefferies Group LLC's financial instruments that are currently not pledged after considering reasonable financing haircuts. The corresponding amounts included in other sources of liquidity at November 30, 2020 were $1,180 million and $313 million, respectively, and at February 29, 2020, were $638 million and $832 million, respectively.

 

 

(3)

Tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) represents total Jefferies Group LLC member's equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. We believe that tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity is meaningful for valuation purposes, as financial companies are often measured as a multiple of tangible equity, making these ratios meaningful for investors.

 

 

(4)

Level 3 financial instruments represent those financial instruments classified as such under Accounting Standards Codification 820, accounted for at fair value and included within Financial instruments owned.

 

 

(5)

At February 28, 2021, November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020, total long-term capital includes Jefferies Group LLC's long-term debt of $6,681 million, $6,656 million and $6,374 million, respectively, and total equity. Long-term debt included in total long-term capital is reduced by amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility, amounts from secured term loans and the amount of debt maturing in less than one year, as applicable.

 

 

(6)

Leverage ratio equals total assets divided by total equity.

 

(7)

Tangible gross leverage ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) equals total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets divided by tangible Jefferies Group LLC member's equity. The tangible gross leverage ratio is used by rating agencies in assessing Jefferies Group LLC's leverage ratio.

 

(8)

VaR estimates the potential loss in value of Jefferies Group LLC's trading positions due to adverse market movements over a one-day time horizon with a 95% confidence level. For a further discussion of the calculation of VaR, see "Value-at-Risk" in Part II, Item 7 "Management's Discussion and Analysis" in Jefferies Group LLC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2020.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following tables reconcile Jefferies Financial Group non-GAAP measures to their respective U.S. GAAP measures. Management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful to investors as they allow them to view our results through the eyes of management, while facilitating a comparison across historical periods. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Jefferies Financial Group Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity Reconciliation

The table below reconciles our Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group to adjusted net income and our Shareholders' equity to adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):

 

 

Three Months
Ended
February 28,
2021

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Jefferies Financial Group common shareholders (GAAP)

 

$

582,435

 

Intangible amortization expense, net of tax

 

2,604

 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

 

$

585,039

 

Annualized adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

 

$

2,340,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

November 30,
2020

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

 

$

9,403,893

 

Less: Intangible assets, net and goodwill

 

(1,913,467

)

Less: Deferred tax asset

 

(393,687

)

Less: Weighted average year-to-date impact of 2021 cash dividends and share repurchases

 

(68,714

)

Adjusted tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

7,028,025

 

 

 

 

Adjusted return on tangible equity

 

33.3

%

Jefferies Financial Group Book Value and Shares Outstanding GAAP Reconciliation

The table below reconciles our book value (shareholders' equity) to adjusted tangible book value and our common shares outstanding to fully diluted shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share amounts):

 

 

February 28,
2021

 

 

 

Book value (GAAP)

 

$

9,745,862

 

Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares (1)

 

125,000

 

Stock options (2)

 

65,462

 

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

 

(1,914,322

)

Adjusted tangible book value (non-GAAP)

 

$

8,022,002

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding (GAAP)

 

246,703

 

Restricted stock units ("RSUs")

 

19,712

 

Redeemable convertible preferred shares converted to common shares (1)

 

4,441

 

Stock options (2)

 

2,791

 

Other

 

1,104

 

Fully diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) (3)

 

274,751

 

 

 

 

Book value per share outstanding

 

$

39.50

 

Tangible book value per fully diluted share outstanding

 

$

29.20

 

(1)

Redeemable convertible preferred shares added to book value and fully diluted shares assume that the redeemable convertible preferred shares are converted to common shares.

(2)

Stock options added to book value are equal to the total number of stock options outstanding as of February 28, 2021 of 2,791,000 multiplied by the weighted average exercise price of $23.45 on February 28, 2021. Stock options added to fully diluted shares are equal to the total stock options outstanding on February 28, 2021.

(3)

Fully diluted shares outstanding include vested and unvested RSUs as well as the target number of RSUs issuable under the senior executive compensation plans. Fully diluted shares outstanding also include all stock options and the additional common shares if our redeemable convertible preferred shares were converted to common shares.

Jefferies Financial Group Shareholders' Equity GAAP Reconciliation

The table below reconciles our shareholders' equity to tangible shareholders' equity (in thousands):

 

 

February 28,
2021

 

March 31,
2018

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

 

$

9,745,862

 

 

$

10,259,080

 

Intangible assets, net and goodwill

 

(1,914,322

)

 

(2,450,957

)

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

7,831,540

 

 

$

7,808,123

 

 

Jefferies Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2021. In addition, the Jefferies Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.20 per Jefferies common share …

