Join Top Industry Leaders in Data Science and AI at Grid Dynamics’ Virtual Summit Series

The first event kicks off on Thursday, March 25 at 8am PST / 11am EST and will be focused on common data science related challenges and trends in the Media, Entertainment & Technology verticals. Session speakers are from a range of leading brands including The New York Times, Condé Nast, Spotify, DoorDash, Nielsen, Zynga, and more.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has announced a series of Data Points Virtual Summits. The aim of the summits is to bring together leading experts in data science, analytics, and enterprise AI for interactive online sessions at no cost to industry professionals.

Ilya Katsov, Head of Data Science at Grid Dynamics, shared his thoughts on the summits. “The media and technology sector is arguably ahead of all other industries when it comes to data-driven personalization and customer analytics. In recent years, leading companies in this sector have made significant progress towards personalization solutions that work well in highly dynamic environments, leverage multiple types of data, and perform strategic optimization. We are excited to see that many sessions of this event will be focused on these new topics, providing valuable insights for all practitioners working on marketing, advertising, or personalization use cases.“

The digital summit series will continue with an event on June 9 on the Healthcare & Finance space, and will wrap up with a final event on December 8 that covers the Manufacturing, Retail, & Ecommerce verticals.

View more information and register for the free event on March 25. To get information about the other upcoming events or to sign up as a speaker, visit the Data Points Virtual Summit homepage.

