 

Celanese to Expand Acetyl Chain Capacities to Strengthen High Value, Downstream Vinyls Portfolio

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces further investments to strengthen its commitment to being the world’s foremost emulsion polymers and vinyl acetate producer through facility expansions, new unit builds and key debottlenecking projects in Europe and Asia. Today’s announced expansion plans, highlighted below, point to a growing and robust vinyls portfolio for the company’s Acetyl Chain and derivatives.

Nanjing, China Expansions: VAM and Acetic Anhydride

Solidifying its global vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) capabilities, Celanese is initiating a capital-efficient expansion of its VAM production unit at the company’s world-class chemical industrial park in Nanjing, China. This expansion will support the continued growth of its global acetyls business and serve the needs of customers in the Asia region and globally.

Celanese is expected to initially increase the annual VAM production capacity at its Nanjing facility by 50,000KT to 60,000KT, with a phased approach of up to 90,000KT total of additional annual production capacity expected. The expanded VAM production capacity at the Nanjing facility is made possible via a novel, next-generation proprietary Celanese catalyst and advanced technology package that, when complete, is expected to increase the annual VAM nameplate capacity at the Nanjing facility from approximately 300,000KT to nearly 400,000KT.

Celanese is also planning for a capital efficient 10KT per year expansion of acetic anhydride production at its Nanjing facility, bringing the anhydride nameplate capacity at the site to approximately 130KT by 2022, allowing Celanese to support demand growth.

“Celanese is the global leader by volume in the production of vinyl acetate monomer. Based on our capital cost and the efficiency of production, we believe we have the most advanced manufacturing and technical capabilities of any producer,” said Florian Kohl, Vice President of Celanese’s Global Vinyl Chain businesses. “Celanese is best positioned for growth in the VAM market due to the company’s modern asset base as well as its flexible, cost-advantaged expansion options, combined with the ultra-low capital required of a project of this size and scope.”

