Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. and Lion Electric Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and April 23, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Northern Genesis”), and Lion Electric, an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, announced today that Lion Electric’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-251847), relating to the previously announced business combination, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Northern Genesis has commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of the Stockholders of Northern Genesis (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Northern Genesis’ shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of March 18, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Northern Genesis stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Northern Genesis’ proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (888) 605-1958 or by email nga@dfking.com. For assistance in French, stockholders may call (866) 822-1243 or email nga-fr@astfinancial.com.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Northern Genesis management team brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating shareholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. Northern Genesis is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.