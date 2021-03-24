 

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. and Lion Electric Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and April 23, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 21:33  |  45   |   |   

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Northern Genesis”), and Lion Electric, an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, announced today that Lion Electric’s registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-251847), relating to the previously announced business combination, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Northern Genesis has commenced mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of the Stockholders of Northern Genesis (the “Special Meeting”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005950/en/

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Northern Genesis’ shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of March 18, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Northern Genesis stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Northern Genesis’ proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (888) 605-1958 or by email nga@dfking.com. For assistance in French, stockholders may call (866) 822-1243 or email nga-fr@astfinancial.com.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Northern Genesis management team brings a unique entrepreneurial owner-operator mindset and a proven history of creating shareholder value across the sustainable power and energy value chain. Northern Genesis is committed to helping the next great public company find its path to success; a path which will most certainly recognize the growing sensitivity of customers, employees and investors to alignment with the principles underlying sustainability.

Seite 1 von 4
Northern Genesis Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. and Lion Electric Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and April 23, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Northern Genesis”), and Lion Electric, an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, announced today that Lion Electric’s registration …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Lion Electric Announces the Construction of its Battery Manufacturing Plant and Innovation Center in Quebec
25.02.21
Lion Electric to Bring Zero Emission School Buses to California’s Largest School District

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
28
Lion Electric - Elektrobusse und -Lkw für Nordamerika