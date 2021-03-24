Elastic Announces New Capabilities to Accelerate Root Cause Analysis and Enable Unified Monitoring in Elastic Observability

Elastic Observability introduces the beta of Elastic APM correlations, a new capability that analyzes and automatically surfaces application transactions with high latencies or errors, allowing users to immediately identify the root cause of poor performance. With APM correlations, users can determine the next steps of their investigation and reduce mean time to resolution in both proactive and reactive troubleshooting workflows.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , recently announced new features and updates across the Elastic Observability solution in the 7.12 release to accelerate root cause analysis and enable unified monitoring. Expanded capabilities include Elastic APM correlations, autoscaling, and support for ARM processor-based infrastructure.

Elastic is also announcing the general availability of autoscaling on Elastic Cloud to help customers easily keep up with changing data volumes without overpaying for max capacity. With autoscaling, Elastic Cloud automatically scales capacity to meet the dynamic demands on the clusters, while allowing customers to set thresholds to avoid unexpected costs. Autoscaling is currently available for data storage and machine learning nodes.

Additionally, support for ARM processor-based infrastructure is now available in Elastic Observability. Customers with servers or devices running ARM can now use Beats or the Elastic Agent to collect health and performance data to enable unified monitoring across their endpoints and infrastructure.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Observability 7.12.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005955/en/