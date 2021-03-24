Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Announces Correction to the Net Asset Value “NAV”

MADISON, Wis., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) (the “Fund”) announces that the NAV for the Fund was incorrect due to an administrative error. The Fund’s NAV was impacted on March 22, 2021. The originally reported NAV was $7.33 and has since been restated to the correct value of $7.50.



