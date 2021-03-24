iTeos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

– Updated, single-agent data of inupadenant (EOS-850) from Phase 1/2a trial and initial pembrolizumab combination data are expected to be reported later in 2021 –

– Initial data from Phase 1/2a trial of EOS-448 to be presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Company to hold conference call at 8:00 am on April 12 th to discuss results –

– Strong cash balance of $336.3M allows company to rapidly advance clinical programs and continue to invest in discovery efforts to expand pipeline –



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“In 2020, we laid a strong foundation, growing our leadership team and completing an IPO in July that solidified our cash position to support our clinical trials and operations into the second half of 2023. We are making strong progress advancing the Phase 1/2a trials for our two lead clinical candidates, inupadenant, our adenosine A 2A receptor antagonist, and EOS-448, our anti-TIGIT antibody. We look forward to reporting initial data for our TIGIT program at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting in April, followed by updated data from our expansion cohorts for inupadenant later this year,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of iTeos. “As we approach multiple near-term clinical milestones, we also continue to leverage our deep knowledge of the tumor microenvironment to perform rigorous preclinical evaluations to grow our pipeline of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics and expect to nominate an additional product candidate by year-end.”

Program Highlights

Inupadenant (EOS-850): Designed as a highly selective small molecule insurmountable antagonist of the adenosine A 2A receptor, or A 2A R, to inhibit the adenosine pathway which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. Currently in a multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors.

The company is currently enrolling patients in three distinct cohorts in its Phase 1/2a study as both a monotherapy and in combination. The initial cohort is evaluating inupadenant as a monotherapy in a basket of cancers, and the second cohort is evaluating the safety of inupadenant in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors. The final cohort is evaluating inupadenant in combination with chemotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.

Updated single-agent data, including results from tumor biopsy analyses, and initial pembrolizumab combination data are expected to be reported later in 2021.

EOS-448: Antagonistic antibody specifically designed to target TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains), a checkpoint with multiple mechanisms leading to immunosuppression. EOS-448 was also selected to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcγR, and enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. These mechanisms include the activation of macrophages and dendritic cells and the promotion of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, leading to the selective depletion of cells which express high levels of TIGIT including immunosuppressive regulatory T cells and exhausted T cells. Currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in multiple advanced solid tumors.