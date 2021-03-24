 

iTeos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.03.2021, 21:45  |  47   |   |   

– Initial data from Phase 1/2a trial of EOS-448 to be presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Company to hold conference call at 8:00 am on April 12th to discuss results –

– Updated, single-agent data of inupadenant (EOS-850) from Phase 1/2a trial and initial pembrolizumab combination data are expected to be reported later in 2021 –

– Strong cash balance of $336.3M allows company to rapidly advance clinical programs and continue to invest in discovery efforts to expand pipeline –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided recent business highlights.

“In 2020, we laid a strong foundation, growing our leadership team and completing an IPO in July that solidified our cash position to support our clinical trials and operations into the second half of 2023. We are making strong progress advancing the Phase 1/2a trials for our two lead clinical candidates, inupadenant, our adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, and EOS-448, our anti-TIGIT antibody. We look forward to reporting initial data for our TIGIT program at the upcoming AACR Annual Meeting in April, followed by updated data from our expansion cohorts for inupadenant later this year,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of iTeos. “As we approach multiple near-term clinical milestones, we also continue to leverage our deep knowledge of the tumor microenvironment to perform rigorous preclinical evaluations to grow our pipeline of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics and expect to nominate an additional product candidate by year-end.”

Program Highlights

Inupadenant (EOS-850): Designed as a highly selective small molecule insurmountable antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, or A2AR, to inhibit the adenosine pathway which is a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. Currently in a multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors.

  • The company is currently enrolling patients in three distinct cohorts in its Phase 1/2a study as both a monotherapy and in combination. The initial cohort is evaluating inupadenant as a monotherapy in a basket of cancers, and the second cohort is evaluating the safety of inupadenant in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors. The final cohort is evaluating inupadenant in combination with chemotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.
  • Updated single-agent data, including results from tumor biopsy analyses, and initial pembrolizumab combination data are expected to be reported later in 2021.

EOS-448: Antagonistic antibody specifically designed to target TIGIT (T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains), a checkpoint with multiple mechanisms leading to immunosuppression. EOS-448 was also selected to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcγR, and enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism. These mechanisms include the activation of macrophages and dendritic cells and the promotion of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, leading to the selective depletion of cells which express high levels of TIGIT including immunosuppressive regulatory T cells and exhausted T cells. Currently in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial in multiple advanced solid tumors.

Seite 1 von 4
iTeos Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iTeos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Initial data from Phase 1/2a trial of EOS-448 to be presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Company to hold conference call at 8:00 am on April 12th to discuss results – – Updated, single-agent data of inupadenant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
Vow ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insiders and close associates
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
QMX Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Arrangement With Eldorado
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Northrop Grumman-Led Team Selected by the Missile Defense Agency for Next Generation Interceptor ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
iTeos to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March