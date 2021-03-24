 

Tech Data Americas and Alteryx Announce Distribution Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Tech Data and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), a leader in analytic process automation (APA) that automates analytics, data science and processes to accelerate business outcomes, today announced a new North America partnership. This provides Tech Data and its partners access to the Alteryx unified platform that simplifies analytics, data science and process automation to accelerate digital transformation for customers.

“Tech Data’s strategic channel partner program will accelerate organizations’ access to Alteryx’s automated analytics and data science solutions,” said Sharmila Mulligan, chief strategy and marketing officer of Alteryx. “Together, we expect to drive partner growth, expand our market reach and grow our network of value-added resellers (VARs) to deliver ready-to-use solutions by analytics need, by department and industry.”

“Today’s businesses demand faster automated insights and impactful business outcomes from the abundance of data they collect,” says Colin Blair, vice president, IoT and Data Solutions at Tech Data. “We’re excited to add Alteryx’s easy-to-use, automated analytics and data science platform to the Tech Data technology solution strategy. Tech Data is committed to helping channel partners transform their businesses with solutions to address the demands from end users.”

Tech Data and Alteryx Partnership Highlights:

  • Comprehensive enablement for Tech Data partners – Dedicated business development and consulting resources to help grow VAR businesses
  • Meeting the demand for Alteryx in the channel – Address growing customer demand for Alteryx self-service analytics and process automation
  • Added depth and breadth for the Tech Data IoT, Data and Analytics Practice – New unified data preparation, analytics, data science and process automation capabilities create new opportunity for Alteryx and enhance solutions already available in the market
  • Productivity and quality enhancements for end users – Improve client sales, reduce churn, automate tax and audits, optimize supply chain or quickly deploy Alteryx to integrate with leading technologies

“Partnering with Tech Data expands our community of VARs and solution providers that can bring the value of Alteryx’s analytics, data science and process automation to more organizations to help speed business insights,” said Bruce Gordon, vice president of Americas channels at Alteryx.

Visit iot.techdata.com for more details on Tech Data’s complete portfolio of IoT and analytics offerings, enablement and industry solutions, and visit alteryx.com to learn more about why they were named to Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Companies in Data Science.

About Tech Data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500 and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years. To find out more, visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Alteryx

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com. Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

