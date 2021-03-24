Celanese to Expand Engineered Materials Compounding Capacity at Three Asia Manufacturing Plants

Nanjing, China Compounding and LFT Expansion: the intended scope of this project adds approximately 52KT of compounding and long-fiber thermoplastics (LFT) capacity at the company’s Nanjing integrated chemical complex by the second half of 2023.

Suzhou, China Nylon Expansion: the intended scope of this project adds approximately 7KT of nylon compounding capacity at the company’s Suzhou facility by the second quarter of 2022.

India Compounding Expansion: the intended scope of this project adds approximately 7KT of annual compounding capacity at the company’s Silvassa, India facility by the first quarter of 2022.

“By continuing to increase our Asia presence in the engineered materials market, Celanese is adapting to local customer needs and gaining a competitive advantage in a complex and changing environment,” said Tom Kelly, Celanese Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials. “Celanese is committed to expanding its leadership position in the region by increasing both compounding and polymer manufacturing capacities and capabilities through greater investments and additions in its Asia network.”

Financial details of these engineered materials compounding expansions are not being disclosed at this time. Additional project details will be announced as further developments are available.

