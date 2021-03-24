 

American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.03.2021, 21:45  |  13   |   |   

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 2031 in aggregate principal amounts of $700.0 million and $700.0 million, respectively. The 2026 notes will have an interest rate of 1.600% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.918% of their face value. The 2031 notes will have an interest rate of 2.700% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.807% of their face value.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $1,386.3 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. American Tower intends to use the net proceeds to repay existing indebtedness under its $4.1 billion senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in February 2021.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Santander are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 1-866-718-1649 or Santander Investment Securities Inc. at 1-855-403-3636.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 186,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, future operating results and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the Company’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the caption “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

American Tower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Tower Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced the pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and 2031 in aggregate principal amounts of $700.0 million and $700.0 million, respectively. The 2026 notes will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigitalOcean Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
AVEO Announces Pricing of $48.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with Computershare to Sell Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
American Tower and DISH Announce Long-Term Master Lease Agreement
11.03.21
American Tower Corporation Appoints Sanjay Goel as Executive Vice President and President, Asia-Pacific
06.03.21
3 großartige Aktien, die du kaufen und für immer halten kannst
04.03.21
American Tower Corporation Declares Quarterly Distribution
03.03.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference
03.03.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference
25.02.21
American Tower Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
24.02.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
24.02.21
American Tower Corporation to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
44
American Tower - eine Aktie für die Ewigkeit?