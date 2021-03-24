 

Mayville Engineering Company Recognized by PACCAR as a Top-Performing Supplier

Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE: MEC) (the “Company” or “MEC”), a leading U.S.-based value added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced that PACCAR, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt brands, has recognized the company with two major honors, the 2021 Supplier Performance Management (“SPM”) Award and the 2020 10 PPM Quality Award.

PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive SPM program to evaluate supplier performance in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives. Additionally, the SPM program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations. The 10-ppm award also recognizes suppliers who exceed PACCAR’s “10 ppm” quality standard or the equivalent of 10 defective parts for every million components shipped to PACCAR.

“We are very proud of the long-term strategic partnership we have built with PACCAR and are honored to receive these awards on behalf of our entire team,” said Robert D. Kamphuis, Chairman, President and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “Our supply performance helps produce best in class trucks and we will continue to diligently harness our market leading operational capabilities to consistently deliver for PACCAR and exceed their expectations.”

About Mayville Engineering Company

MEC is a leading U.S.-based value-added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Our customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. We have developed long-standing relationships with our blue-chip customers based upon a high level of experience, trust and confidence.

Our one operating segment focuses on producing metal components that are used in a broad range of heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, powersports, agricultural, military and other products. For more information, please visit www.mecinc.com.

