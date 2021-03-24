Vine Energy Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option

Vine Energy Inc. (“Vine”) announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of 21,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 3,225,000 shares of Vine’s Class A common stock at the IPO price of $14.00 per share less the underwriting discounts and commissions, resulting in additional net proceeds of approximately $43 million. The exercise of the underwriters’ option closed on March 24, 2021.

