 

Amazon and Red Hat Announce General Availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), a new managed service available via the AWS Console that makes it easier for Red Hat OpenShift customers to build, scale, and manage containerized applications on AWS. With ROSA, customers can enjoy more simplified Kubernetes cluster creation using the familiar Red Hat OpenShift console, features, and tooling without the burden of manually scaling and managing the underlying infrastructure. ROSA streamlines moving on-premises Red Hat OpenShift workloads to AWS, and offers a tighter integration with other AWS services. ROSA also enables customers to access Red Hat OpenShift with billing and support directly through AWS, delivering the simplicity of a single-vendor experience to customers running Red Hat OpenShift on AWS. There are no up-front investments required to use ROSA, and customers pay only for the container clusters and nodes used. To get started, visit aws.amazon.com/rosa.

Containers have proven popular with AWS and Red Hat customers because they increase developer velocity and improve application portability. Currently, AWS offers the broadest range of containers technology in the cloud, including Amazon Elastic Containers Service (ECS) for customers that want the deepest integration with AWS services and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for customers that prioritize running Kubernetes. AWS customers that value a fully serverless containers experience can also use AWS Fargate to run containers without having to manage the underlying servers or clusters.

Global Fortune 500 businesses, government agencies, and many more organizations use Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform that extends the capabilities of base Kubernetes built for the cloud production stack, to run containerized applications with the same common foundation and tooling in any environment. Many customers have chosen to self-manage Red Hat OpenShift clusters on top of AWS. While the elasticity, scalability, and security of AWS have proven very popular with Red Hat OpenShift customers, self-managing clusters requires added effort and expense, and customers also have to manage two provider relationships for support and billing. These customers have asked for an AWS managed service for Red Hat OpenShift that works seamlessly with other AWS services at scale, and integrates support and billing into the AWS user experience.

