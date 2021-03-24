Rand Capital Congratulates ACV Auctions Inc. on Successful IPO

The Board of Directors of Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:RAND) (“Rand”) and the management team extend their congratulations to the ACV Auctions Inc. team on their successful initial public offering (“IPO”) today.

Pete Grum, President and CEO of Rand Capital, stated, “As an early investor in ACV, we are proud to have been a part of their success and offer our heartfelt congratulations for the fast-pace at which they have developed their technology and advanced their business. We were happy to support management and their vision to change the world of the wholesale automobile marketplace. Importantly, they too are a Buffalo-based company and this is a great day for Buffalo!”