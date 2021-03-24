The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 24.03.2021, 22:08 | 39 | 0 |
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
24 March 2021
Company announcement no. 07/2021
The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association
Enclosed please find The BANK of Greenlands Articles of Association of 24 March 2021
The Bank Of Greenland Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Contact: Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802 – e-mail: shareholder@banken.gl
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0