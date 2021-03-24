 

The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
24 March 2021
Company announcement no. 07/2021



The BANK of Greenland Articles of Association

Enclosed please find The BANK of Greenlands Articles of Association of 24 March 2021

Contact: Anni Søe Svendsen, tel. +299 347802 – e-mail: shareholder@banken.gl


Attachment


