 

Discover Financial Services Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Discover Financial Services will be holding its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be hosted entirely online. All shareholders of record of our outstanding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 8, 2021, are entitled to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders can access the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/220551899. The password to the meeting is DFS2021. For more information on how to register and participate in this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting and Voting section within our 2021 proxy statement, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Discover’s corporate website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

Shareholders will be able to listen live to the Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/220551899. A replay of the meeting will be available shortly thereafter at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

