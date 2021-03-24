Discover Financial Services Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Discover Financial Services will be holding its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central time. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be hosted entirely online. All shareholders of record of our outstanding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 8, 2021, are entitled to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders can access the meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/220551899. The password to the meeting is DFS2021. For more information on how to register and participate in this year's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting and Voting section within our 2021 proxy statement, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Discover’s corporate website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.