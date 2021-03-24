Stingray Declares Quarterly Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per subordinate voting share, variable subordinate voting share and multiple voting share that will be payable on or around June 15, 2021, to shareholders on record as of May 31, 2021.



The Corporation’s dividend policy is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and may vary depending upon, among other things, available cash flow, results of operations, financial condition, business growth opportunities and other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant.