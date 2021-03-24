Alcon Publishes Agenda for Annual General Meeting

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, will be available online beginning March 25, 2021 at https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/ev ... .

As a result of the continuing exceptional circumstances due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2021 AGM will be held without the personal attendance of shareholders and shareholders will not be granted access to the meeting room, in accordance with the Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council regarding measures on combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) as amended on March 1, 2021 (COVID-19 Ordinance 3). Accordingly, and in accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3, shareholders shall exercise their rights at our AGM exclusively by sending in voting instructions to the independent representative identified in the voting materials.

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 28, 2021.

Agenda for Alcon’s 2021 AGM

1. Approval of the operating and financial review of Alcon Inc., the annual financial statements of Alcon Inc. and the consolidated financial statements for 2020

2. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Executive Committee

3. Appropriation of earnings and declaration of dividend as per the balance sheet of Alcon Inc. of December 31, 2020

If approved by the shareholders, a dividend of CHF 0.10 in cash per share will be payable with the first trading day ex-dividend expected to be May 4, 2021 record date expected to be May 5, 2021 and the payout date in Switzerland expected to be on or around May 6, 2021. The Swiss withholding tax of 35% will be deducted from the gross dividend amount.

4. Votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4.1 Consultative vote on the 2020 Compensation Report

4.2 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the next term of office, i.e. from the 2021 Annual General Meeting to the 2022 Annual General Meeting

4.3 Binding vote on the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Executive Committee for the following financial year, i.e. 2022

5. Re-election of the Chair and the Members of the Board of Directors

5.1 Re-election of F. Michael Ball (as Member and Chair)

5.2 Re-election of Lynn D. Bleil (as Member)

5.3 Re-election of Arthur Cummings (as Member)