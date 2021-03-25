HighPoint Resources Comments on Trading Activity

DENVER, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) (the "Company" or "HighPoint") at the request of the New York Stock Exchange reports that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments to account for the trading activity in HighPoint’s stock on March 24, 2021.



The Company’s planned merger with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) remains on track to be consummated pursuant to the previously announced prepackaged plan of reorganization, which implements the merger and restructuring transactions as set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”), HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), and the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among HighPoint, HighPoint Operating Corporation, Fifth Pocket Production, LLC, certain consenting holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 and 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025, and certain consenting HighPoint stockholders. Based on the number of shares of Bonanza Creek common stock outstanding as of the date of the Merger Agreement, the transaction implies an exchange ratio of 0.114 shares of Bonanza Creek common stock for each share of HighPoint common stock.