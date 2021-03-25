HighPoint Resources Comments on Trading Activity
DENVER, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) (the "Company" or "HighPoint") at the request of the New York Stock Exchange reports that it is not aware of
any material, undisclosed corporate developments to account for the trading activity in HighPoint’s stock on March 24, 2021.
The Company’s planned merger with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”) remains on track to be consummated pursuant to the previously announced prepackaged plan of reorganization, which implements the merger and restructuring transactions as set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza Creek”), HighPoint and Boron Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger Agreement”), and the Transaction Support Agreement, dated as of November 9, 2020, by and among HighPoint, HighPoint Operating Corporation, Fifth Pocket Production, LLC, certain consenting holders of HighPoint Operating Corporation’s 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 and 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025, and certain consenting HighPoint stockholders. Based on the number of shares of Bonanza Creek common stock outstanding as of the date of the Merger Agreement, the transaction implies an exchange ratio of 0.114 shares of Bonanza Creek common stock for each share of HighPoint common stock.
About HighPoint Resources Corporation
HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about HighPoint may be found on its website at www.hpres.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this document concerning the transaction, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the transaction, the results, effects, benefits and synergies of the transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding HighPoint’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
