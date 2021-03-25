 

Semrush Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (“Semrush”), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per share. In addition, Semrush has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 Class A shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SEMR” and the offering is expected to close on March 29, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. is also acting as a joint bookrunning manager for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or KeyBanc Capital Markets, Attn: Prospectus Delivery Department, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, via telephone: 1-800-859-1783.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.



