DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Healthineers AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers determines the placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

25-March-2021 / 00:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Erlangen, March 24, 2021

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Siemens Healthineers determines the placement price for the new shares from the capital increase

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH A PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL

Erlangen, March 24, 2021 - Siemens Healthineers AG (Frankfurt: SHL) ('Siemens Healthineers') has decided to increase its share capital through a partial utilization of its authorized capital under the exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights from EUR 1,075,000,000 by EUR 53,000,000 to EUR 1,128,000,000. The 53,000,000 new no‐par value ordinary registered shares were placed with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process carrying dividend rights as from October 1, 2020.

The shares were placed at a placement price of EUR 44.10 per share resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 2,337,300,000 before deduction of commissions and expenses.

Approximately 16.2% of the offer size was allocated to Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

Siemens Finance B.V. has provided Siemens Healthineers with a bridge facility to finance the purchase price for the planned acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. that was announced on August 2, 2020. The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to replace a portion of the amount remaining available under such bridge facility which has been partly replaced by the first capital increase in September 2020 and most recently by way of USD term loan facilities with different tenors.

