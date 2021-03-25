 

DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 00:37  |  49   |   |   

BOSTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following conference:

  • Duke Sports Business Conference on March 25, 2021. The keynote panel is scheduled for 6:00PM EDT.

Registration, and the live video and audio portions of the Duke Sports Business Conference, can be accessed at the conference website.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com
@DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact

Investors@draftkings.com


