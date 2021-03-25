 

Itron to Host Regional Itron Utility Week in Asia-Pacific

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 01:00  |  33   |   |   

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that it will host its flagship event, Itron Utility Week (IUW), virtually for smart city and utility leaders in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region on April 21 and 22, 2021. Following Itron’s first-ever regional Itron Utility Week in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the two-day event will bring together leaders virtually to share insights and solutions to address pressing challenges in APAC. To ensure the safety of all attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the customer-focused event will be completely virtual.

“Despite the challenges 2020 brought, it equipped us to shift our Itron Utility Week to a virtual platform, and we are excited take advantage of accessibility of virtual events to bring our customer-focused event to APAC,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron. “For this APAC-focused event, we will gather industry experts, colleagues and thought leaders for a virtual conference filled with opportunities to learn from one another, share fresh perspectives and open the door to endless possibilities through innovation.”

“We are delighted to bring Itron’s flagship event to our customers and partners in APAC, giving utilities, cities and thought leaders the opportunity to discover new ways to solve problems, improve operation and redefine the industry in APAC,” said Paul Nelsen, vice president of sales, APAC at Itron. “Whether you’re just starting your journey and looking to learn best practices, or an industry veteran looking to maximize your investments, you won’t want to miss IUW APAC.”

Itron Utility Week APAC will be offered virtually and at no charge. All content and subtitles will be in English. After the event, content will be available on demand until May 21.

What: Itron Utility Week APAC 2021 includes peer-led breakout sessions about technology, trends and best practices; insightful keynotes from industry leaders; engaging and thought-provoking panels; and an interactive product showcase of select Itron solutions.

When: April 21-22, 2021

Where: Online

Sessions: Keynote and featured sessions at Itron Utility Week APAC include:

  • Opening Keynote: Tom Deitrich, Itron’s CEO and president, will open the event with Paul Nelson, Itron’s vice president of sales for APAC, to discuss key industry trends and drivers for Asia Pacific utilities, municipalities and cities. They will discuss Itron’s continued drive to provide innovative and affordable solutions that enable the reliable delivery of energy and water and improve quality of life through smart cities and communities.
  • Breakout Sessions: Tailored breakout sessions provide the opportunity to learn from industry peers and Itron employees who have a firsthand understanding of the issues at play in the sector. Among the topics that will be covered are:
    • The experience of a first time AMI rollout in southeast Asia;
    • Quantifying the value and benefits of distributed intelligence;
    • The rise of renewables and impacts to grid management;
    • Building a safe future for gas;
    • Improving operational visibility and efficiency to reduce non-revenue water and more.

To keep up with live updates throughout the conference, read the Itron blog and follow Itron and #IUWAPAC on social media. There is no charge to attend and event registration is now open for Itron customers, prospects and partners. For more information about Itron Utility Week APAC: Empowering Innovation, visit www.itron.com/iuwapac.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

