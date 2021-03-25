 

Diversey Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FORT MILL, S.C., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (Nasdaq:DSEY) (“Diversey”), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 46,153,846 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In connection with this offering, Diversey has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,923,077 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan are acting as book-running managers of the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird and Guggenheim Securities are also acting as book-running managers. Siebert Williams Shank is acting as a co-manager of the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 

About Diversey

Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative, mission-critical products, services and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service and innovation. Our fully-integrated suite of solutions combines patented chemicals, dosing and dispensing equipment, cleaning machines, services and digital analysis and serves more than 85,000 customers in over 80 countries via our vast network of approximately 8,500 employees globally.

Media Contact:
Vani Chokra – VP Customer Insights & Communications
mediarelations@diversey.com

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver – VP Investor Relations & Planning
ir@diversey.com

 


