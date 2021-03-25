 

Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 02:00  |  59   |   |   

Following Successful Elimination of Gender Inequalities, Firmenich Takes Further Action Globally Focusing on Ethnic Minorities, LGBTIQ+ & Differently-abled Workforce

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich Singapore, an affiliate of the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, today successfully upgraded its EDGE Certification for gender equality in the workplace to the next level: "Move" status. Only two companies in Singapore currently have this certification. Recognizing the Group's ever more inclusive culture, the leading business certification standard for gender equality awarded Firmenich Move status across all of its markets for its progress in expanding diverse representation at all levels and a strong sense of belonging among its diverse workforce. Firmenich continues to lead in workplace equality, having been the first in its industry globally, and the 7th company in the world to achieve global certification in 2018 at Assess level.

Firmenich Logo (PRNewsfoto/Firmenich)

"I am very proud that Firmenich is one of only two companies and organizations in Singapore that currently have EDGE MOVE certification, raising the bar for gender equality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," said Lourds Rajan Arul, General Manager of Firmenich Singapore. "EDGE recognizes our concrete achievements in embedding equality in Singapore and across our operations globally, as an employer of choice and a trusted and reliable partner for our customers. With women representing 59% of our local management, we are actually above parity and well ahead of the national average of 40%."

"The remarkable leap forward Firmenich Singapore has made in two years from the first level to the second level of EDGE Certification, EDGE Move, demonstrates that intentional, prioritized and measured actions undeniably accelerate progress towards gender balance, diversity and inclusion," said Aniela Unguresan, Co-founder of EDGE Certified Foundation. "Specifically, Firmenich's global EDGE Move certification illustrates the company's progress in terms of gender representation and proactive management of pay equity across its main countries of operation."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification Following Successful Elimination of Gender Inequalities, Firmenich Takes Further Action Globally Focusing on Ethnic Minorities, LGBTIQ+ & Differently-abled Workforce SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Firmenich Singapore, an affiliate of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Damm and Ball launch world's first Aluminium Stewardship Initiative certified beverage cans
BATTEN Girls, Japanese girls group, releases a video on the traditional art stage which used ...
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Wearable Injectors Market Size Worth $18.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 17.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
SDRL - Seadrill New Finance Limited Announces Extension of Forbearance Agreement
Mindray Releases New Ceiling Supply Unit, Creating a More Optimized ICU Environment
Genomics Market Size Worth $62.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 15.35%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area