Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE Certification

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich Singapore, an affiliate of the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, today successfully upgraded its EDGE Certification for gender equality in the workplace to the next level: "Move" status. Only two companies in Singapore currently have this certification. Recognizing the Group's ever more inclusive culture, the leading business certification standard for gender equality awarded Firmenich Move status across all of its markets for its progress in expanding diverse representation at all levels and a strong sense of belonging among its diverse workforce. Firmenich continues to lead in workplace equality, having been the first in its industry globally, and the 7 th company in the world to achieve global certification in 2018 at Assess level.

"I am very proud that Firmenich is one of only two companies and organizations in Singapore that currently have EDGE MOVE certification, raising the bar for gender equality under EDGE's demanding benchmarks for continuous improvement," said Lourds Rajan Arul, General Manager of Firmenich Singapore. "EDGE recognizes our concrete achievements in embedding equality in Singapore and across our operations globally, as an employer of choice and a trusted and reliable partner for our customers. With women representing 59% of our local management, we are actually above parity and well ahead of the national average of 40%."

"The remarkable leap forward Firmenich Singapore has made in two years from the first level to the second level of EDGE Certification, EDGE Move, demonstrates that intentional, prioritized and measured actions undeniably accelerate progress towards gender balance, diversity and inclusion," said Aniela Unguresan, Co-founder of EDGE Certified Foundation. "Specifically, Firmenich's global EDGE Move certification illustrates the company's progress in terms of gender representation and proactive management of pay equity across its main countries of operation."