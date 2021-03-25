 

RocketFuel to Present at Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 02:00  |  53   |   |   

San Francisco, California, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of online payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 07:15AM PDT.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on RocketFuel’s website at www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com/investor-relations. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from March 30, 2021 through April 1, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2021reg.

RocketFuel’s check-out solution allows customers to pay securely and never have to share any personal or sensitive data, such as credit card information. Instead, RocketFuel’s patent-pending “1-click” technology allows customers to complete product purchase faster, cheaper and in a more convenient style.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. is global payments processing company offering highly efficient 1-click check-out solutions to eCommerce merchants and their customers.

RocketFuel’s solution focuses on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while improving speed, security and ease of use. RocketFuel users are able to enjoy seamless check-out using their favourite cryptocurrencies or direct bank transfers and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels unavailable in current eCommerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT
 Email: Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com
Phone: 424.256.8560

INVESTOR CONTACT
Ben Yankowitz
B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com




