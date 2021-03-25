 

Itafos Announces RSU Awards

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the award of an aggregate 1,865,103 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to directors and management under the Company’s RSU plan. The Company awarded 305,326 RSUs to directors and 1,559,777 RSUs to management. The RSUs awarded to directors vest 1/3 on the anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years. The RSUs awarded to management vest based on a combination of time and performance with 50% of the RSUs vesting 1/3 on the anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years and 50% of the RSUs vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date subject to achievement of certain key performance indicators as established by the Company’s Board of Directors.

About Itafos

The Company is a pure play phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with an attractive portfolio of strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets, including North America, South America and Africa.

The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

  • Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US;
  • Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil;
  • Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau;
  • Paris Hills – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US;
  • Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil;
  • Mantaro – a phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru; and
  • Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm.

The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the trading symbol “IFOS”. The Company’s registered office is at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1104.

Itafos Announces RSU Awards TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the award of an aggregate 1,865,103 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to directors and management under the Company’s RSU plan. The Company awarded …

