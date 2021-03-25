Itafos Announces RSU Awards

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “ Company ”) announced today the award of an aggregate 1,865,103 restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) to directors and management under the Company’s RSU plan. The Company awarded 305,326 RSUs to directors and 1,559,777 RSUs to management. The RSUs awarded to directors vest 1/3 on the anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years. The RSUs awarded to management vest based on a combination of time and performance with 50% of the RSUs vesting 1/3 on the anniversary of the grant date over a period of three years and 50% of the RSUs vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date subject to achievement of certain key performance indicators as established by the Company’s Board of Directors.

