Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) has created an autonomous and integrated supply chain with Blue Yonder , world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, and implemented by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Leveraging solutions in Blue Yonder’s Luminate TM Planning , the digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will improve end-to-end visibility across the value chain to meet growing consumer demands and enable purposeful growth.

The project was powered by Microsoft Azure, Blue Yonder’s strategic partner for SaaS-based solutions.

Based in India, TCPL is a consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and packaged food offerings. The company is innovating with new marketplace models and expects a larger play in the food and beverage industry, which requires enhanced capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and supply planning and replenishment to be successful.

“With more people working from and staying home, tea consumption by consumers has gone up. By digitally transforming its supply chain, TCPL can be better prepared for these kinds of shifts in behavior thanks to the strong demand, inventory optimization and S&OP capabilities of Luminate Planning powered by Microsoft Azure,” said Vishal Dhawan, group vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder.

By working with Accenture and choosing Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions, TCPL will increase service levels, reduce logistics costs and emissions and improve delivery responses, as well as put the decision-making power at the frontline of the sales organization.

“The digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will allow for more intelligent planning and better execution that helps achieve greater efficiency, sustainability and resilience,” said Vineet R. Ahuja, a managing director for Accenture in India. “With the combined value of our consumer goods industry experience and responsible supply chain expertise, TCPL will now have a future-proof, customer-centric supply chain and dynamic retailer sales intelligence that brings TCPL closer to end consumers.”