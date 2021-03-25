 

Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 03:29  |  32   |   |   

Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) has created an autonomous and integrated supply chain with Blue Yonder, world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, and implemented by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Leveraging solutions in Blue Yonder’s LuminateTM Planning, the digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will improve end-to-end visibility across the value chain to meet growing consumer demands and enable purposeful growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005731/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 297,60€
Hebel 8,74
Ask 2,56
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 229,26€
Hebel 6,70
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

The project was powered by Microsoft Azure, Blue Yonder’s strategic partner for SaaS-based solutions.

Based in India, TCPL is a consumer products company uniting the food and beverage interests of the Tata Group. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and packaged food offerings. The company is innovating with new marketplace models and expects a larger play in the food and beverage industry, which requires enhanced capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and supply planning and replenishment to be successful.

“With more people working from and staying home, tea consumption by consumers has gone up. By digitally transforming its supply chain, TCPL can be better prepared for these kinds of shifts in behavior thanks to the strong demand, inventory optimization and S&OP capabilities of Luminate Planning powered by Microsoft Azure,” said Vishal Dhawan, group vice president, APAC sales, Blue Yonder.

By working with Accenture and choosing Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions, TCPL will increase service levels, reduce logistics costs and emissions and improve delivery responses, as well as put the decision-making power at the frontline of the sales organization.

“The digital transformation of TCPL’s supply chain will allow for more intelligent planning and better execution that helps achieve greater efficiency, sustainability and resilience,” said Vineet R. Ahuja, a managing director for Accenture in India. “With the combined value of our consumer goods industry experience and responsible supply chain expertise, TCPL will now have a future-proof, customer-centric supply chain and dynamic retailer sales intelligence that brings TCPL closer to end consumers.”

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tata Consumer Products Digitally Transforms Supply Chain with Blue Yonder and Accenture Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) has created an autonomous and integrated supply chain with Blue Yonder, world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, and implemented by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). Leveraging solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Second Sight Medical Products Announces $27.9 Million Private Placement of Common Stock
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
ICL to Acquire South American Plant Nutrition Business from Compass Minerals
MP Materials Announces Pricing of $600 Million Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
Median Technologies Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
Elastic Announces Enhanced Access to Nearly Unlimited Data to Help Customers Gain Deeper Business ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Enhanced Last-Mile Delivery Can Reduce Traffic Congestion and Air Emissions in Cities, Accenture Report Finds
22.03.21
Accenture and Ripjar Help Shell Transform Risk Screening by Applying Artificial Intelligence Across Its Global Supply Chain
18.03.21
Accenture Reports Very Strong Second-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Google Cloud Platform System Integrators 2021
17.03.21
Accenture Invests in Arabesque S-Ray to Expand Analytics Capabilities for Clients Seeking Growth from Sustainability
17.03.21
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 18, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
15.03.21
The Circular Economy Can Help Reduce Vehicle Lifetime Emissions by up to 75% by 2030, according to Accenture and the World Economic Forum
15.03.21
Decarbonization of European Heavy Industrial Companies Could Generate More than 200 Billion Euros Annually by 2030, According to Accenture Research
12.03.21
Bank Boardrooms Continue to Lack Technology Experience, Accenture Report Reveals
10.03.21
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Imaginea to Expand its Global Cloud First Capabilities