 

Angion Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Study of ANG-3777 for Acute Lung Injury in Patients with COVID-19 Associated Pneumonia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 05:05  |  74   |   |   

Topline data expected in the first half of 2021

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced completion of enrollment for its ALI-201 study, a Phase 2 trial conducted in Brazil of ANG-3777 for the reduction of severity and progression of acute lung injury in patients with COVID-19 associated pneumonia who are at high risk of progressing to acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS.

To be enrolled in the trial, subjects must have been admitted to the hospital with confirmed COVID-19 disease and either require non-invasive mechanical ventilation or have insufficient blood oxygen saturation while on high flow oxygen administration. The primary endpoint is survival free from the need for mechanical ventilation or dialysis at 28 days. This trial was powered in a manner where only a very substantial improvement in the primary endpoint will result in a statistically significant outcome.

“We have preclinical data from a number of studies indicating ANG-3777 has activity in models of acute lung injury and ARDS,” commented Dr. John Neylan, Angion’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “This exploratory Phase 2 trial was designed to detect signals of activity for ANG-3777 in patients at high risk of ARDS in the context of COVID-19 related pneumonia. While powered only to detect a substantial improvement in the primary endpoint, we will evaluate the totality of the data for signals of efficacy and safety to help guide future development of ANG-3777 in conditions related to acute lung injury and ARDS.”

About ANG-3777
ANG-3777 is an investigational small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the c-Met cascade of pathways involved in tissue and organ repair. ANG-3777 has demonstrated a substantially longer half-life than HGF and Angion believes ANG-3777 has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic addressing acute organ injury. Enrollment is complete in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial in transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, and a Phase 2 exploratory trial in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia. Enrollment is ongoing in a Phase 2 exploratory trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. In November 2020, Vifor Pharma and Angion signed a license agreement for global rights outside Greater China to commercialize ANG-3777 in nephrology indications with up to $1.925 billion in development, commercial, and sales milestones plus royalties on net sales of up to 40%. Sinovant Sciences and Angion signed a development and licensing agreement for ANG-3777 in Greater China in 2018.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angion Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Study of ANG-3777 for Acute Lung Injury in Patients with COVID-19 Associated Pneumonia Topline data expected in the first half of 2021UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Valneva Publishes its FY 2020 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Bitfarms Announces Installed Hashrate of 1.2 EH/s and Provides Corporate Updates
Embrace the Unexpected: Kolab Project Launches First Cannabis Concentrate with 232 Series Diamonds
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Myriad Genetics Receives Additional Reimbursement for myChoice Diagnostic System in Japan
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects ...
Mowi ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin