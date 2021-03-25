 

Capgemini Press Release// World Retail Banking Report 2021 To create new value, banks can adopt Banking-as-a-Service to embed finance in consumer lifestyles

World Retail Banking Report 2021: To create new value, banks can adopt Banking-as-a-Service to embed finance in consumer lifestyles   

The post-COVID-19 era will be defined by fierce competition, pushing banks to review priorities and realign investments in growth areas to meet higher customer expectations


Paris, March 25, 2021 -- Retail banks are facing a choice between aligning their offerings to customer expectations or running the risk of losing those customers altogether, says the World Retail Banking Report 2021 (WRBR) published today by Capgemini and Efma. As the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues, post-pandemic disruption has ignited a new era of value-based customer-centric banking, which the report refers to as Banking 4.X. To succeed in Banking 4.X, banks must embrace digital transformation and implement cloud-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)1 platform models, which utilize APIs2 to embed banking in everyday life, making it more accessible and inclusive for banking customers. 

Over the last 10 years, neo-3 and challenger-banks have attracted more than 39 million customers. The report finds that currently 81% of consumers said easy access and flexible banking will motivate them to switch to a new-age financial provider, in lieu of their traditional bank.

Meanwhile many traditional banks are seeking to retain and grow their customer base and have already embarked on their digitalization and costs optimization journey, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to substantially accelerate their efforts. In addition, retail banking customers faced with pandemic-driven realities now expect on-demand, fully digitalized experiences, hyper-personalized services, and around-the-clock assistance. However, of those surveyed, 46% of bank executives say they are unsure how to embrace open banking, orchestrate ecosystems, and become a truly data-driven organization. These actions are essential components of the new way of doing banking, identified by Capgemini as Banking 4.X4.

