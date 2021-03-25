 

DGAP-News ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group completes a challenging 2020 financial year with significant portfolio growth and a robust financial result

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 06:58  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group completes a challenging 2020 financial year with significant portfolio growth and a robust financial result

25.03.2021 / 06:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The ProCredit group completes a challenging 2020 financial year with significant portfolio growth and a robust financial result

- Growth in customer loans of 9.5% and in customer deposits of 13.0% in 2020 underlines the group's strong positioning as a reliable partner for SMEs

- Portfolio growth mainly driven by investment loans and green loans

- Cost-income ratio at 68.0% continued to improve; overall, cost of risk below original expectations

- Consolidated result of EUR 41.4 million corresponds to a return on equity of 5.3% and demonstrates the solidity of the business model

- Impact Report highlights the central role of ESG in the group's positive results and presents the considerable progress the ProCredit group has made in the area of sustainability

- Portfolio growth around 10% and further improvement in cost-income ratio and return on equity expected for 2021, subject to the recovery of the global economy

- Dividend proposal of EUR 0.18 per share, with the intention to propose distribution of a further dividend of EUR 0.35 in Q4 2021

Frankfurt am Main, 25 March 2021 - For the ProCredit group, which is mainly active in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the past financial year was a successful one overall, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The advantages of the group's business model focused on sustainability, with long-term customer relationships at its core, clearly came to the fore in a crisis-filled 2020. Growth in the customer loan portfolio of EUR 457 million or 9.5% was at the upper end of the most recent target corridor of 8-10% (2019: EUR 448 million or 10.3%). The cost-income ratio was further improved by 2.5 percentage points to 68.0% (2019: 70.5%) and reflects the improvement in cost efficiency. The robust consolidated result of EUR 41.4 million corresponds to a return on equity of 5.3% (2019: EUR 54.3 million / 6.9%). The publication of the Annual Report 2020 was again supplemented with the annual Impact Report, further highlighting the ProCredit group's sustainability goals and the progress made.

DGAP-News ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group completes a challenging 2020 financial year with significant portfolio growth and a robust financial result

