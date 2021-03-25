 

DGAP-News Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value creation

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Real Estate/Annual Report
Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value creation

25.03.2021 / 06:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN FY 2020 MARKED BY ACCRETIVE CAPITAL RECYCLING FURTHER SUPPORTING SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION

- Net rental income of €1,003 million up by 31% from €766 million in 2019.

- Adjusted EBITDA increased to €944 million, higher by 22% year-over-year.

- FFO I per share before perpetual for FY 2020 at €0.34, leading to a proposed dividend of €0.22 per share (subject to AGM approval) and a dividend yield of 3.5% (based on a share price of €6.22).

- FFO I at €358 million in 2020, as compared to €446 million in 2019.

- FFO I per share for FY 2020 at €0.27 in line with our guidance.

- With effect from FY 2021, dividend payout policy will be 75% of FFO I per share.

- Over €2.7 billion signed disposals in 2020, of which €2.3 billion have been closed in 2020 at a premium of 3% over book value and 33% over total cost, with proceeds directed towards debt repayments and an accretive share buyback.

- Portfolio valuations remained supportive with revaluation and capital gains of €769 million in FY 2020, increasing by +3.9% on a like-for-like basis.

- Net Profit for FY 2020 amounted to €906 million, reflecting an EPS (basic) of €0.50.

- New EPRA BPR guidelines implemented with EPRA NTA at €11.2 billion as at year-end 2020. On a per share basis, the NTA resulted in €9.5 as of year-end 2020, an increase of 10% compared to €8.6 per share in 2019.

- Total Equity of €15.6 billion as of December 2020, reflecting an equity ratio of 50%.

- Investment property as of December 2020 at €21.2 billion, up by 17% from year-end 2019.

Disclaimer

