Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value creation 25.03.2021

AROUNDTOWN FY 2020 MARKED BY ACCRETIVE CAPITAL RECYCLING FURTHER SUPPORTING SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION

- Net rental income of €1,003 million up by 31% from €766 million in 2019.

- Adjusted EBITDA increased to €944 million, higher by 22% year-over-year.

- FFO I per share before perpetual for FY 2020 at €0.34, leading to a proposed dividend of €0.22 per share (subject to AGM approval) and a dividend yield of 3.5% (based on a share price of €6.22).

- FFO I at €358 million in 2020, as compared to €446 million in 2019.

- FFO I per share for FY 2020 at €0.27 in line with our guidance.

- With effect from FY 2021, dividend payout policy will be 75% of FFO I per share.

- Over €2.7 billion signed disposals in 2020, of which €2.3 billion have been closed in 2020 at a premium of 3% over book value and 33% over total cost, with proceeds directed towards debt repayments and an accretive share buyback.

- Portfolio valuations remained supportive with revaluation and capital gains of €769 million in FY 2020, increasing by +3.9% on a like-for-like basis.

- Net Profit for FY 2020 amounted to €906 million, reflecting an EPS (basic) of €0.50.

- New EPRA BPR guidelines implemented with EPRA NTA at €11.2 billion as at year-end 2020. On a per share basis, the NTA resulted in €9.5 as of year-end 2020, an increase of 10% compared to €8.6 per share in 2019.

- Total Equity of €15.6 billion as of December 2020, reflecting an equity ratio of 50%.

- Investment property as of December 2020 at €21.2 billion, up by 17% from year-end 2019.