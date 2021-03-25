 

TomTom’s Cloud-Native In-Dash Navigation has Arrived

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021   

  • TomTom Navigation for Automotive is the most comprehensive navigation solution for automakers available today
  • The new generation is cloud-native and full hybrid, working in both online and offline situations
  • A brand-new user interface that can be implemented across different brands, car lines, regions and configured for both internal combustion engines and electric powertrains
  • Will be deployed by leading global automakers

AMSTERDAM, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced the arrival of TomTom Navigation for Automotive, a cloud-native hybrid navigation solution developed for the automotive industry.

TomTom’s navigation is used by more automakers than any other. The latest iteration is cloud-native and able to take advantage of super-fast and up-to-date routing, search and fresh maps, while still offering a fully functional offline mode. When no data connection is available, the solution switches to its onboard software and maps, making it available under all circumstances.

“With cloud delivery at the heart of the new TomTom Navigation for Automotive, we have combined the safety and comfort of an in-dash system with the always up-to-date and super-fast experience of a smartphone app,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive.

Drivers will enjoy a new user interface designed around our principles of safety and ease-of-use. The intuitive interface can be displayed on the center stack, cluster screen, head-up display (HUD) and passenger screens in different sizes and aspect ratios. This integrated approach means important information such as turn-by-turn and lane-level navigation instructions, as well as traffic and hazard warnings can be projected on the vehicle’s HUD or cluster screen, increasing driver safety and comfort. The driver can also interact directly with TomTom’s navigation via easy-to-use voice assistance from Amazon Alexa, Cerence or Houndify.

TomTom’s next-generation navigation can be integrated with vehicle sensors, enabling it to display vital information linked to advanced driver assistance systems and refueling or recharging needs. Dynamic range mapping helps drivers to visualize their vehicle’s range – especially important for electric vehicles. If the predicted range is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver is alerted to find a charging location and provided with a cost comparison of the available charging points that are on route and within range. The chosen charging point is then added as waypoint to the driver’s destination.

Antoine Saucier added, “We continue to strive for safer roads, easier driving and cleaner air. TomTom’s new full-stack in-dash navigation is ready today to harness the capabilities of the automated and electric vehicles of tomorrow.”

TomTom’s new navigation offers automakers a fast and cost-effective route to a class-leading navigation experience. The technology is easily integrated in any in-vehicle infotainment system, as has been demonstrated by multiple leading tier one suppliers. The adaptable solution can work with multiple brands, car lines – entry, volume or premium – and vehicle types, anywhere in the world. The solution is offered as one pre-integrated stack and delivered through easy-to-use SDKs and APIs.

TomTom Navigation for Automotive will be deployed across multiple brands and car lines by leading global automakers.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72c31605-0936-4f8a ...




