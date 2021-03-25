AEVIS VICTORIA SA and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. extend their partnership to Swiss Medical Network SA

 

25-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Fribourg, 25 March 2021

Medical Properties Trust takes a 10% stake in Swiss Medical Network

In line with the announced strategy of transforming into a holding company, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has sold 10% of the share capital of its largest portfolio company, Swiss Medical Network, to Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT). This sale marks the beginning of a process of opening-up the capital of the private hospital network to strategic investors, with the goal of creating integrated healthcare networks in the regions in Switzerland where it operates. The transaction values Swiss Medical Network at CHF 1.7 billion (enterprise value), confirming the significant value creation achieved since its inception in 2002. AEVIS shortly intends to launch a targeted process to optimize Swiss Medical Network's shareholder base, strengthen its autonomy, and realize its vision.

Swiss Medical Network is the only private network of hospitals present in the three main language regions of Switzerland, with 22 hospitals in 13 Swiss cantons. The network started in 2002 with the acquisition of Clinique de Genolier, and has gradually integrated additional hospitals and clinics over time. Since 2011, the group has experienced strong growth with the acquisition, restructuring, and repositioning of more than 16 hospitals in only 10 years. With more than 3,800 employees and 2,500 affiliated physicians, Swiss Medical Network promotes the integration of its establishments into the local health network and collaboration with other public or private health actors, putting the patient at the center of its activities.

