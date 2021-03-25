 

DGAP-News Formycon's COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B.1.1.7

Formycon's COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B.1.1.7

Press Release // March 25, 2021

Formycon's COVID-19 Drug FYB207 even more efficient against SARS-CoV-2 Mutant B.1.1.7

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY), together with its academic partners Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, Chair of Virology, and Prof. Dr. Johannes Buchner, Chair of Biotechnology, Technical University of Munich, today announced new results on the in vitro neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by Formycon's COVID-19 drug FYB207. These show that FYB207 is even more efficient against the B.1.1.7 mutant of the virus, which is considered particularly infectious, than against earlier variants.

The study, which builds on previous published data (BioRxiv Preprint: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.12.06.413443) will be presented today at the "30th Annual Meeting of the Society for Virology" and is titled "Singular ACE2-IgG4-Fc fusion protein efficiently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 entry". The presentation will be available soon on our website https://www.formycon.com/en/pipeline/fyb207/.

In the current study, a series of SARS-CoV-2 variants with increasing infectivity were tested: (I) SARS-CoV-2-Jan, isolated from a COVID-19 patient from the earliest documented COVID-19 outbreak in Germany in January 2020, which was directly related to the first outbreak in Wuhan, China, (II) SARS-CoV-2-April, which was isolated when the virus first spread massively in Europe in April 2020, and (III) SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020, is associated with increased infectivity and mortality, and soon became the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in Europe.

The FYB207 concentration required for 50% inhibition in vitro (IC50 value) is in the low nanomolar range and decreased with each variant: (I) 4.7 nM, (II) 1.3 nM, (III) 0.6 nM, clearly showing that the neutralizing activity of FYB207 increased the more infectious and harmful the SARS-CoV-2 variant was. The IC50 values for FYB207 suggest a high neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. The in vitro neutralization assay is considered a surrogate for potential therapeutic efficacy in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

