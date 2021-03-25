 

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 07:00  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Annual Report
Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021

25.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021
 

  • Executive Board expects growth across all regions and business segments in 2021
  • Guidance puts revenue growth between 5 and 11 percent and EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.5 percent
  • Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO
  • COVID-19 causes revenue to fall in 2020 (-15 percent); one-off value adjustments negatively impact profitability; EBIT margin at 4.7 percent (-3.4 PP)
  • Exceptionally positive development of net working capital (NWC ratio: 30.8 percent; -9.3 PP), free cash flow at EUR 329 million
  • Net financial debt at lowest figure since 2011, gearing reaches 11 percent
  • Dividend proposal to the AGM: EUR 0.60 per share
  • Share buyback program with a volume of up to 3.5 percent of share capital approved
 

Munich, March 25, 2021 - The Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group is looking towards the future with a sense of optimism after a challenging year in 2020. Given the positive prospects for the construction and agricultural industries, coupled with a significantly higher order backlog relative to the previous year, the Executive Board expects to report growth in all three reporting regions in 2021 and across its three business segments of light equipment, compact equipment and services. Revenue is expected to amount to between EUR 1,700 million and EUR 1,800 million (2020: EUR 1,615.5 million) with an EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.5 percent (2020: 4.7 percent).

"COVID-19 presented all of us with sizeable challenges over the past year, and the pandemic is far from over. Nevertheless, all signs are pointing towards renewed growth in 2021 and we are very confident about the coming weeks and months. Our customers are busy and our order books are well filled," explains Kurt Helletzgruber, CEO and CFO of the Wacker Neuson Group. "We worked hard on improving efficiency levels across the entire Group last year. We are not yet where we want to be but I am very optimistic about the development of our profitability for 2021 and beyond."

Seite 1 von 7
Wacker Neuson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: WACKER NEUSON SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021 DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Annual Report Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021 25.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021   Executive Board expects …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities plant Ausschüttung einer Dividende von 1,00 EUR je Aktie für das ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Kontrollerlangung / Zielgesellschaft: Orbis AG; Bieter: Hörmann Digital Beteiligungs GmbH
artnet AG: Artnet will digitale Kunst versteigern und Kryptowährungen akzeptieren
DGAP-News: LPKF blickt trotz Corona auf ein erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2020 zurück
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest schließt erfolgreich eine Folgeemission von EUR 40 Mio. zu einem Preis von ...
DGAP-News: FOLLOWING OVERWHELMING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION IN FURTHER ...
artnet AG: Artnet Introduces NFT and Crypto Currency Initiative
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 15 / 2021) with a leading international ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer wird neuer Partner und Haupttrikotsponsor des englischen Fußball-Clubs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson optimistisch für 2021 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson optimistisch für 2021
24.03.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Wacker Neuson auf 'Reduce'
23.03.21
Wacker Neuson ernennt neuen Vorstandschef
23.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.03.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
23.03.21
Baumaschinenhersteller Wacker Neuson bekommt neuen Chef
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender und CEO der Wacker Neuson SE (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender und CEO der Wacker Neuson SE
23.03.21
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Wacker Neuson SE
23.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Aufsichtsrat bestellt neuen Vorstandsvorsitzenden (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
2.719
WACKER NEUSON SE
23.04.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat schlagen Aussetzung der Dividende vor; virtu