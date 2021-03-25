Wacker Neuson optimistic about 2021

Executive Board expects growth across all regions and business segments in 2021

Guidance puts revenue growth between 5 and 11 percent and EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.5 percent

Dr. Karl Tragl appointed new Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO

COVID-19 causes revenue to fall in 2020 (-15 percent); one-off value adjustments negatively impact profitability; EBIT margin at 4.7 percent (-3.4 PP)

Exceptionally positive development of net working capital (NWC ratio: 30.8 percent; -9.3 PP), free cash flow at EUR 329 million

Net financial debt at lowest figure since 2011, gearing reaches 11 percent

Dividend proposal to the AGM: EUR 0.60 per share

Share buyback program with a volume of up to 3.5 percent of share capital approved

Munich, March 25, 2021 - The Executive Board of the Wacker Neuson Group is looking towards the future with a sense of optimism after a challenging year in 2020. Given the positive prospects for the construction and agricultural industries, coupled with a significantly higher order backlog relative to the previous year, the Executive Board expects to report growth in all three reporting regions in 2021 and across its three business segments of light equipment, compact equipment and services. Revenue is expected to amount to between EUR 1,700 million and EUR 1,800 million (2020: EUR 1,615.5 million) with an EBIT margin between 8.0 and 9.5 percent (2020: 4.7 percent).

"COVID-19 presented all of us with sizeable challenges over the past year, and the pandemic is far from over. Nevertheless, all signs are pointing towards renewed growth in 2021 and we are very confident about the coming weeks and months. Our customers are busy and our order books are well filled," explains Kurt Helletzgruber, CEO and CFO of the Wacker Neuson Group. "We worked hard on improving efficiency levels across the entire Group last year. We are not yet where we want to be but I am very optimistic about the development of our profitability for 2021 and beyond."