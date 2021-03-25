 

x+bricks continued strong growth path and tripled portfolio value and rental income in 2020

x+bricks continued strong growth path and tripled portfolio value and rental income in 2020

  • Acquisitions signed in 2020[1] will increase portfolio to more than 200 assets with total lettable space of more than 500,000 sqm valued above EUR 1.0 billion
  • Considering all acquisitions signed in 2020, the portfolio will deliver an annualized rental income significantly over EUR 50.0 million; rental income was tripled in only one year
  • Management confirms intention to continue its ambitious organic and inorganic growth path

Frankfurt, March 25, 2021 - The x+bricks Group ("x+bricks") continued its strong growth path in 2020 and successfully maintained its position as a leading and one of the fastest growing platforms for grocery-anchored real estate in Germany.

Sascha Wilhelm, CEO of x+bricks Group: "2020 was the most successful year so far in the young history of x+bricks. Backed by our resilient business model, which ensures sustainable rental income largely independent of economic cycles based on long-term contracts with financially strong tenants and high demand for space, we have demonstrated our capacity for tremendous growth. By executing some of the largest transactions of grocery-anchored real estate in Germany with a total volume of above EUR 700 million, we added significant value to our portfolio by implementing our asset management strategy. This encourages us to continue our ambitious organic and inorganic growth path in the future."

Strong growth mainly driven by some of the largest portfolio acquisitions in 2020

In 2020, the team of x+bricks succeeded in signing a series of major transactions, that will triple the portfolio value of the company to above EUR 1.0 billion (2019: EUR 300 million). Upon completion of these transactions, the portfolio will be increased to a total of more than 200 assets (2019: 36) and the corresponding lettable space will exceed the mark of 500,000 sqm (2019: approx. 170,000 sqm).

